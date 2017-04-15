Audi has already dropped a not-so-subtle hint about sending its smallest crossover to the gym to gain some muscle for what will likely become the SQ2. Not only that, but a sportier Q2 prototype was caught on the Nürburgring (where else?) last year, so that might have been an early sign of what’s to come. The render tries to see into the future of the performance version, which we won’t be too surprised if it will come this year or sometime in 2018, at the latest.

When it will eventually be revealed in production glory, the SQ2 (name not confirmed) will likely have a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine borrowed from the facelifted S3 Sportback. In the hot hatch, the TFSI unit is good for a healthy 310 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to Audi’s proprietary Quattro all-wheel drive.

Aside from gaining a beefier engine, the SQ2 will also have the looks to match its extra horsepower. Slightly sportier bumpers will set it apart from the regular versions of the pint-sized crossover, while a lowered suspension will make it more nimble around the corners. Bigger alloy wheels backed by enlarged brakes are also on the menu, along with quad exhaust tips flanking a rear diffuser.







For something even more powerful, Audi Sport might do a full-blown RS Q2. Company insiders have told Auto Express it’s being considered. That seems plausible considering Ingolstadt’s go-faster division has already made it crystal clear more RS SUVs are in the pipeline. The bigger RS Q5 and RS Q7 will likely come out first, but further down the line Audi could slap the RS badge onto the Q2 as well because why not? Seeing as how VW’s posh marque has presented a Q8 Sport concept, the RS SUV assault might also include an RS Q8 some years from now.

If the RS Q2 will happen, it’s going to get the extra oomph quite possibly from the RS3 available today in both five-door Sportback and four-door Sedan flavors. That means it’s going to be blessed with the new five-cylinder 2.5-liter TFSI pushing out a meaty 400 hp (294 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) channeled to both axles.

Now, how about doing an RS8?

Renders: Automedia