Exterior design with a sporty look, full-LED headlights, and RS-specific features

› High-quality interior with sports seats, generous equipment, and many ‘Simply Clever’ features

› Power output of the 2.0 TSI increased to 169 kW (230 PS), 2.0 TDI also available with all-wheel drive

› Sports chassis and red brake callipers as standard, wheels up to a diameter of 19 inches

› New technologies for infotainment, connectivity and driver assistance systems from higher segments

The extensively revised and upgraded top-of-the-range ŠKODA OCTAVIA models are presented: the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS. Their dynamic character is noticeable at first glance. A new front section, modified rear and a high-quality interior with black sports seats are the most striking features. Combined with all of the model range’s strengths – a unique package, an above-average amount of interior space, a level of equipment from the mid-size car segment, high-quality workmanship, and exceptional value for money. For both body variants there is a choice of two high-performance, four-cylinder engines. Whilst the 2.0 TDI diesel continues to produce 135 kW (184 PS), the power output of the 2.0 TSI petrol has increased by 7 kW (10 PS) to 169 kW (230 PS). New technologies for infotainment, connectivity and driver assistance systems emphasise the compact sports cars’ exceptional status in their segment.

Sporty exterior design

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS are the sporty, top-end models in the extensively revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA family. As both a hatchback and an estate they embody strong emotiveness and dynamics. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models present themselves in the globally successful model range’s new, streamlined look and create the impression of dynamism even when stationary.



The new front section with wider radiator grille comes across as masculine and sporty. The grille is enhanced by additional full-LED headlights with Adaptive Frontlight System (AFS) in the characteristic crystalline look. They create individually configured light beams for country roads, motorways, urban traffic and rain. Using the front camera, Light Assist recognises oncoming vehicles or illuminated urban streets, and – if necessary – turns the high beam on or off automatically. A lighting unit for indicators and daytime running lights runs along the bottom edge of the headlights. Fine, longitudinal lighting units run through the surfaces containing the headlights.



The fog lights also feature LED technology, can be combined with the cornering function as an option and sit in the wide lower air intake. The chrome-framed radiator grille is available in black as an option. The outer headlights produce the dipped beam. The inner headlights, tapered towards the grille, produce the high beam.



Placing radiator grille and lighting units immediately next to each other creates a graphic entity which gives all of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA models a high recognition value. Powerful contours enclose the outer air inlets, whose lower sections are filled with inserts featuring a honeycomb lattice design. With its raked appearance and high level of precision, the new design of the front section with its horizontal orientation is inspired by the motifs of Bohemian crystal glass art.



The new headlights with the contrasting dipped beam units, are just one design feature which makes the front section appear wider and more sculptural. Even the bumpers are designed with a particularly bold horizontal line. The bonnet and wings have a clear and striking design, the brand logo is even more prominent.



The wing mirrors and door handles of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS have the same colour finish as the body. For the sporty top-of-the-range model a choice of eleven colours is available, including the special colours ‘Steel Grey’ and ‘Rally Green’. In addition, customers can also opt for the ‘Black Design’ style pack.



The precise, sharply cut lines shaping the design of the comprehensively revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models continue along the sides and on the rear, and create an intensive interplay of light and shade on the surfaces.



On the tailgate, the spoiler lip (hatchback) or the roof spoiler (Combi) create design accents. With its new shape, the rear bumper appears powerful and neat thanks to subtle contours. A red reflective strip caps off the diffuser inset; the large tailpipes of the exhaust system are made from stainless steel. The rear lights are embedded in the body like jewels. The tail lights and the number plate illumination feature LED technology. The C-shaped rear lights now appear as a homogeneous lighting surface, a break separating the lines in the upper corner makes the design even more striking. Contours in the lights improve the flow separation, which enhances the vehicle’s aerodynamics.



RS abbreviation on the back

The rear of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS sports the RS logo. The abbreviation was first used in motorsport in 1974 and was introduced to the ŠKODA model range in 2000. Since then, the sporty top-of-the-range models have proven to be a great success and continue to increase in popularity. The Czech car manufacturer has sold around 200,000 RS models to date – a whopping 100,000 of which are from the third generation of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA, which was launched in 2013.



Black dominates the generously equipped interior

In terms of interior space, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS set benchmarks for the competition. Thanks to a wheelbase of 2,680 mm, the engineers have created an exceptionally generous interior, which measures 1,782 mm in length. Legroom for the rear passengers measures 73 mm – values, which are normally only achieved in the mid-size car segment. The boot is also bigger-than-average. In the hatchback, it measures in at 590 l, with the rear seats folded down it is 1,580 l. The values for the estate: 610 l and 1,740 l respectively.



The interior of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models comes across as clear, calm and focused on the essentials. Its design continues the exterior lines, the impression of generous width is further emphasised by the horizontal orientation. The surfaces and shapes are geometrically clear and taut. The round instruments are large and easy to read, and thanks to a new design, are even crisper.



The interior of the upgraded ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models comes in a sporty, elegant black design; it impresses with its generous equipment, high-quality materials, precision and perfection right down to the smallest detail. The door trims are equipped with new LED ambient lighting. Slim lighting units at the upper end of the trim strips produce a discreet light which can be set to one of ten different colours. The RS sports seats have high side supports and integrated headrests – electric adjustment is available as an option.



Drive, chassis, steering, and sound – sport is coming up trumps

There is a choice of two high-performance, four-cylinder turbo engines for the intensively revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS and ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS – one petrol and one diesel.



The power delivered by the 2.0 TSI has increased by 7 kW (10 PS) to 169 kW (230 PS). Maximum torque of 350 Nm is achieved between 1,500 and 4,600 rpm. The hatchback with a manual gearbox darts from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed that is electronically limited to 250 km/h. The 2.0 TSI is optionally available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.



Like its predecessor, the 2.0 TDI delivers 135 kW (184 PS). From as little as 1,750 rpm, it produces 380 Nm of torque – enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 232 km/h. Nevertheless, the diesel only consumes 4.5 litres of fuel per 100 km on average (corresponding to 119 grams of CO2/km – all figures given for hatchback with a manual gearbox). The 2.0 TDI is also optionally available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 2.0 TDI also comes as an all-wheel-drive version with a 6-speed DSG transmission.



Compared to the conventional sister models, the sports chassis lowers the RS variant’s body by 15 mm. Large brakes ensure reliable deceleration. Red brake callipers behind the standard 17-inch ‘Dorado’ wheels point to the sporty design. As an option, the alloy wheels are available in 18- and 19-inch formats.



The ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models are equipped with a four-link rear axle whose track, in comparison to the model before the intensive revision, has been widened by 30 mm to 1,544 mm. A MacPherson design is used for the front axle.



Progressive steering and the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with XDS+ electronic differential lock are further components. One highlight of the chassis in the comprehensively revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models is the adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). Electrically operated valves adjust the dampers’ settings depending on the preference of the driver, who can choose one of three modes – Comfort, Normal and Sport. In addition, DCC also contributes to active safety by automatically switching to Sport mode in dangerous situations. In doing so, it ensures greater stability, better traction and shorter braking distances.



Performance Mode Select with Performance Sound Generator (optional) allows the driver to change the steering characteristics, the operation of the dual-clutch transmission and the settings for other systems in the Normal, Eco, Sport and Individual modes. The settings are saved on the optional personalisable key.



Driver assistance systems

The wide range of driver assistance systems featured in the upgraded ŠKODA OCTAVIA models includes several that are otherwise only available in higher vehicle segments. All of the systems serve to make driving even safer and more relaxed.



Newly available features include Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Blind Spot Detect, Rear Traffic Alert, Trailer Assist and Manoeuvre Assist.



Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection is designed for use in urban traffic. The system initiates an emergency stop at speeds between 10 and 60 km/h if a pedestrian dangerously attempts to cross the path of the car. The Predictive Pedestrian Protection function is part of Front Assist including the City Emergency Brake function. Both systems work in conjunction with Crew Protect Assist, which closes the windows and sunroof in the event of an impending accident and tensions the seat belts for the driver and passengers. Its new radar sensor is incorporated into the radiator grille.



The new Blind Spot Detect system makes changing lane safer. To do so, it uses two radar sensors in the tailgate with a reach of approximately 20 metres. If another vehicle rapidly approaches from behind or is already in the blind spot, an LED warning light illuminates in the housing of the wing mirror on the corresponding side. If the driver uses the indicator despite the warning, the LED flashes several times at short intervals.



Rear Traffic Alert is another new feature and makes reversing out of parking spaces or drives safer. The system detects vehicles approaching from the sides very early on and warns the driver in three stages: visually, acoustically and finally – if necessary – it automatically applies the brakes. The information for the system is provided by Blind Spot Detect’s tailgate radar sensors. Rear Traffic Alert is a key component of the Blind Spot Detect system.



Another new feature in the ŠKODA OCTAVIA model range is Trailer Assist, which makes reverse manoeuvres with a trailer in tow easier. Using the wing mirrors’ turn-switch, the driver first sets the angle they would like to use for reversing. Then he gently applies the accelerator. The system adjusts the steering wheel to the chosen course and manoeuvres the trailer safely into the intended space or position. If the angle between the car and the trailer becomes too large, a warning signal is emitted. In critical situations, the system applies the car’s brakes automatically, slowing the car and trailer.



Manoeuvre Assist, which is also new, provides help when performing tricky movements without a trailer. This system applies the brakes automatically as soon as it detects an obstacle behind or in front of the vehicle. Manoeuvre Assist and Trailer Assist are based on the improved functionality of the ultrasonic parking sensors.



Proven assistance systems have retained their place on board the revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) helps the driver to maintain the desired gap between them and the car in front at a preset speed. The newly developed radar sensor, which is integrated within the radiator grille, is now active up to a speed of 210 km/h.



Lane Assist helps the driver to stay in lane by gently adjusting the steering where necessary. The fatigue detection system (Driver Alert) recognises when the driver’s concentration is waning and, if necessary, prompts them to take a break. The camera-based Travel Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition displays speed limits and other road signs as images on the in-car computer as well as on the navigation system display. Park Assist can automatically steer the vehicle into parking spaces and can also take over when manoeuvring out of parallel parking spaces. Light Assist, which automatically regulates the use of high and dipped beam, rounds off the offering.



Passive safety remains at a high level in the ŠKODA OCTAVIA model range. Five three-point seat belts working in complete harmony with up to nine airbags ensure safety on board. These include front airbags, front side airbags, side head airbags, rear side airbags and a knee airbag for the driver. Child seats can be secured using Isofix and additional top tether anchor points. Tyre pressure monitoring also comes as standard.



Infotainment and ŠKODA Connect

Just like all variants of the model range, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models also have the latest generation of infotainment systems on board. Their capacitive touch displays come in a glass design (except for the standard Swing music system); when starting the ignition, a special RS start screen appears. The top-of-the-range version is the Columbus navigation system with a 9.2-inch monitor, Wi-Fi hotspot and optional LTE module, with which occupants can be ‘always online’.



The new mobile online services of ŠKODA Connect are divided into two categories: with the Infotainment Online services providing information and entertainment, and the Care Connect services providing assistance and remote access. Via the new ŠKODA Connect portal, the customer can also use these services on their home computer. The driver can configure services as well as transfer destinations, routes and points of interest (POIs) to the vehicle. The data for the Care Connect services is transferred via a SIM card with high-speed LTE that is already installed in the vehicle.



One of the highlights of the Infotainment Online portfolio is the Online Traffic Information service, which displays live traffic on the chosen route and suggests suitable alternative routes in the event of a traffic jam. The services provide further helpful information on petrol stations, parking spaces, news and the weather.



There are further services exclusively available for the Columbus system: Google Earth™ integrates the navigation route into the interactive world map with its photo-realistic map views. The Online Map Update service makes new map material available on a regular basis. With the Online POI search (Voice Search), the driver can look for places which interest them via voice control.



The Emergency Call function is available as an optional extra with the upgraded ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models. If a restraint system has been activated following an accident, the system establishes a voice and data connection to a dedicated emergency call centre and transfers all of the necessary information. An employee at the emergency call centre then initiates the appropriate support measures and, where necessary, sends an emergency vehicle to the site of the accident. The driver and passengers can also trigger the Emergency Call manually via a button in the roof module.



Further online services in the Care Connect portfolio work using the new ŠKODA Connect app on a smartphone. The driver can access information about the vehicle’s condition on their smartphone or send their route planner to the car via the app. With the new remote services, the driver can, for example, remotely access information on whether the lights are on, whether the doors are locked, how much fuel is in the tank and other aspects using the Vehicle Status service. The Parking Location function can direct the driver to their car. The Honk & Flash function, whereby the car sounds its horn and flashes its lights, makes it even easier to find the vehicle. The Area Notification, Online Anti-Theft Alarm and Speed Notification functions inform the owner if their vehicle is being moved in a manner which they have not permitted. The Route Statistics function rounds off the range of remote services.



The SmartLink+ platform incorporates smartphone apps and brings Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM into the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models. As soon as the customer connects their smartphone to the USB port, the relevant environment opens. The range of apps that can be integrated via SmartLink+ in different variants which have been specially adapted for the vehicle is regularly updated. The availability of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay may vary depending on country.



Even more ‘Simply Clever’ solutions

The ŠKODA OCTAVIA model range has always provided practical support for everyday life with its ‘Simply Clever’ features. With the revised ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS models, a wealth of new features rounds off the range of clever solutions.



Drinks holders in the centre console allow for PET bottles to be opened using just one hand – the holders’ serrated shape secures the base of a bottle in place.



In the boot of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI RS, you’ll find a removable LED torch; its battery will recharge automatically whilst driving.



The personalisable key, which is available as an optional extra is also new. Up to three users can save their individual preferences to its memory, ranging from air conditioning and seat settings to the audio system’s volume and their Driving Mode Select profile.



Further typical ‘Simply Clever’ features include the heated steering wheel and two USB ports in the rear.

ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT: Practical all-rounder also for off-road trips

Robust all-rounder with an off-road look and comprehensive equipment, generous space and excellent driving characteristics

› Also confident off-road: all-wheel drive as standard, increased ground clearance and larger departure angle

› Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated multifunction leather steering wheel and Thermo-Flux seat covers

› Three powerful and efficient engines: a 1.8 TSI petrol engine with a power output of 132 kW (180 PS) as well as a 2.0 TDI producing 110 kW (150 PS) or 135 kW (184 PS)

Silver-coloured underbody protection, protective side mouldings and black roof rails identify the ŠKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT as a robust all-rounder at first glance. The latest all-wheel-drive technology, a departure angle that has been increased to 14.5 degrees and 30 mm more ground clearance also allow off-road trips. The many ‘Simply Clever’ features on offer contribute to the high level of practicality. There is a choice of three engines available – one petrol and two diesel engines with a power output ranging from 110 kW (150 PS) to 135 kW (184 PS). The two most powerful engines are coupled with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DSG) as standard.