Ferrari Land. Go ahead and say it aloud. Ferrari Land. Who doesn’t want to visit a place called Ferrari Land? Behind the gigantic red/silver arch adorned with Ferrari’s iconic logo could exist a cesspool of 19th century traveling circus abominations riding miniature Ladas, directing attendees to the Prius roller coaster that slowly and silently takes riders through a Starbucks drive-through, and we’d still go. Granted we wouldn’t stay very long, but we’d go.

Fortunately, you’ll find nothing of the sort at Spain’s latest theme park. Ferrari Land encompasses over 750,000 square feet of space within the PortAventura World resort at Salou, located on Spain’s Costa Dairada along the Mediterranean Sea. The park features 11 attractions, with the headlining ride being Red Force – the highest and fastest vertical accelerator in Europe. The coaster catapults riders in F1-shaped cars from 0 to 112 miles per hour in five seconds before sending riders skyward 367 feet. It also occasionally leads to riders getting hit in the face by pigeons, but hey, it's a small price to pay for such epic entertainment.

If that’s a bit too much adventure, the park is full of other Ferrari-themed activities. Racing Legends and Flying Dreams are rides that literally fly people through the history of F1 and GT. Ferrari Gallery is an interactive experience for visitors to see Ferrari’s history. And if that’s still too much, there are driving simulators galore, a pit stop experience, and of course there are classic Ferraris to behold.

Ferrari Land is the second theme park based on the famous Italian brand. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi opened to much fanfare in 2010 and has enjoyed considerable success, having received an award for the Middle East’s top tourist attraction in 2015 at the World Travel Awards.

Ferrari Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari was on-hand to officially open Ferrari Land Spain on April 14, symbolically pressing a big red start button to kick things off. Looks like we have another automotive bucket-list destination to add to our growing itinerary.

Source: Ferrari