Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or breaking down the option on a Mercedes S-Class. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from the New York Auto Show, including the 840-horsepower Dodge Demon, and the 707-horsepower Jeep Trackhawk.

The amount of time in seconds it takes the new Dodge Challenger Demon to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). Under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that pumps out 840 horsepower at full tilt, and at the rear are a set of super sticky drag radials. Dodge says it’s the quickest production car around… just don’t tell Tesla that.

The extra amount of horsepower that the Porsche 911 GT3 gets for the 2018 model year. Though it’s just a minor refresh, the new 911 GT3 is more powerful at 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts), and comes with a revised PDK gearbox that Porsche says was engineering exclusively for this car, so you know it has to be good.

The amount of horsepower you'll get on the all-new Honda Civic Si – and don’t complain about it. Even though Honda hasn’t upped the power for its all-new Si, we don’t doubt the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine will be plenty powerful enough, and when paired to a manual gearbox exclusively, it will still be plenty fun to drive. We hope.

The number of cylinders available on Jaguar’s latest F-Type. Though it may sound silly to put a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood of one of the most potent Jags around, it still produces 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Not to mention it's just as gorgeous as the rest of the range.

The amount of horsepower available on the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. That’s right, 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) on a freakin' Jeep. With the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 you’ll find on the Charger and Challenger Hellcat, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, making it the second quickest SUV you can buy.



