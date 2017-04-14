AeroMobil is one of the small manufacturers betting big on the flying car of the future. In recent years, this Slovakian firm has presented several unique concepts, but so far, the company has yet to cross over into the commercialization stage. But that could change very soon – AeroMobil promises to present a new flying car concept at the Top Marques show in Monaco, beginning on April 20, 2017.

For now, information about this news-worthy piece of science fiction is still scarce. AeroMobil simply promises "hundreds of improvements" over the 3.0 concept that was unveiled in 2014, both in terms of design and engineering. The two images attached to the press release confirm that the new vehicle will share a number of similarities with the concept before it, but come with an updated design.

No technical information has been released yet. Therefore, it's necessary to examine the characteristics of the earlier concept in order to imagine what the Slovakian firm proposes with its new model. Capable of carrying two people, the 2014 3.0 prototype was equipped with a Rotax 912 four-cylinder air-cooled engine good for 100 horsepower (74 kilowatts) and a top speed of 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in the air, and 99 mph (160 kmh) on the road.

Fuel consumption was as much as high as 35.3 miles per gallon (8 liters/100 kilometers) on the road, and 4.0 gallons per hour (15l/hour) in the air. Total range was estimated at 544 miles (875 km) on the road, and 435 miles (700 kilometers) in the air. The company estimates that deliveries could begin as early as next year... pending no more major setbacks.

Source: AeroMobil



