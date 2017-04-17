April 17 happens to be National Mustang Day, and in observance of this pony car celebration Ford confirms that production of the high-performance Shelby GT350 and GT350R variants continues into the 2018 model year. They go on sale this fall, and there’s no word about any changes in price yet.

Don’t expect the cost of the GT350 and GT350R to change too much because there are only alterations to the color palette for the 2018 model year. Customers will now be able to order the muscle cars in Kona Blue, Lead Food Gray, and Orange Fury.

The 2018 GT350 and GT350R will remain mechanically identical to the current models. They’ll continue to use a 5.2-liter V8 with 526 horsepower (392 kilowatts) and 429 pound-feet (582 Newton-meters) of torque. Brembo brakes and MagneRide dampers make the muscle help stop and corner with as much aplomb as it can accelerate.

Ford’s new announcement confirms earlier rumors about there being few changes for the 2018 model year Shelby variants. There was also speculation about the GT350 possibly receiving an optional dual-clutch transmission for buyers who prefer to shift via steering-wheel mounted paddles instead of pressing a clutch pedal and moving a gearstick.



Customers for the 2018 Mustang can also opt for the lesser variants that have a complete fresh. The models feature a new front end that includes more angular headlights and a hood that dips further downward. Inside, there’s a revised layout for the center stack, and buyers can order an optional digital instrument panel. Under the hood, customers can no longer get a V6 engine. However, mechanical upgrades boost the output from the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V8 (listen to the improved powerplant here).

As a further celebration of National Mustang Day, Ford is also highlighting the artistic work of the company’s interior design chief Ehab Kaoud. He creates vibrantly colorful digital works like the ones above. The automaker’s video also highlights more of his creations. In addition to drawing pony cars, Kaoud also has a connection to the Mustang by working on the exterior design team for the 2015 model.

Source: Ford