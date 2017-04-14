Unless you live in Dubai, the current crop of Dodge Charger and Ford Crown Vic police cars do little to excite the inner enthusiast in us. That’s why the Norfolk Constabulary thought it a good idea to introduce a police interceptor that’s a bit more exciting: a Cayman GT4.

Donated by the Lind Trust, a charity that promotes development of youths in Norwich and the surrounding areas, the GT4 will be used almost exclusively as a public relations tool, making appearances at cars and coffee events as well as schools and colleges throughout the country. That means it won’t be chasing bad guys anytime soon.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said that "the GT4 will certainly attract a lot of attention – but that’s the whole idea." He’s not wrong. The Cayman GT4 was designed specifically with the race track in mind, tacking on extra aero bodywork like the massive rear wing and the more aggressive front and rear diffusers. Under the hood is a 3.8-liter engine six-cylinder engine good for 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (418 Newton-meters) of torque. The GT4 weighs in at just 2,995 pounds (1,358 kilograms).

Considering just 700 examples of the GT4 were produced new – each of which is already accounted for – the Norfolk police are lucky to have one. And with its $84,600 starting price and dramatic exterior to match, it should catch the attention of young drivers specifically.

"We hope the car will act as a conversation starter," continued Bailey, "which gives us the opportunity to engage with people, but more importantly those hard-to-reach groups like young drivers, and offer practical advice as well as describing what can happen when things go wrong."

Via: Jalopnik



