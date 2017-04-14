Following an exhausting teasing campaign, Dodge finally unleashed its 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show. For what it’s worth, it lived up to the hype (at least on paper). But just a day after the Demon was released from its cage, rendering artists have already gone to work on giving it the convertible treatment.

Artists at X-Tomi Design give us their interpretation of a chop-top Challenger Demon… and it actually looks good. Though Dodge has never actually produced a convertible version of the current-generation Challenger, this rendering ticks all the right boxes. Not to mention it still has 840 hp (626 kW) under the hood.

All of the impressive cues remain, including the massive hood scoop, the super skinny tires up front, the massive drag radials in the rear, and of course, the flared fenders. Though it’s hard to tell from this single rendering, the roof looks to extend all the way to the rear of the vehicle and fold snuggly in the trunk.

It's safe to say a production version will most likely never happen. Still, a convertible Demon would be an interesting idea… given Dodge can find a fix for the huge loss in structural rigidity. Convertible or not, the Dodge Demon still comes with as much as 840 hp (626 kW), propelling it to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.3 seconds. And though it lacks a manual gearbox and NHRA compliancy, it will still undoubtedly be a force to be reckon with when it hits the streets later in the year.

Source: X-Tomi Design



