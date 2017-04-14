The Pontiac brand is dead and shows absolutely no signs of a revival. Trans Am Worldwide keeps the brand’s most famous muscle car alive, though, by continuing to produce highly customized Chevrolet Camaros with looks that harken back to the classic Trans Am. At the New York Auto Show, the firm is introducing the new 2017 Trans Am Super Duty that evokes one of the meanest machines of the early ‘70s, but this one turns things up even more with its supercharged 7.5-liter (455-cubic-inch) V8 making 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 1,046 pound-feet (1,418 Newton-meters) of torque. A limited run of just 50 of these high-output machines are available.

The company’s latest Trans Ams follows the Camaro’s switch to General Motors’ Alpha platform. The new chassis provides a fantastic opportunity to overhaul the Trans Am’s styling, too. The Super Duty’s body features carbon fiber parts for the fenders, hood, front and rear fascia, and trunk lid.

“The new model is a complete re-design that features sleek body lines with masculine proportions and traditional retro styling,” Tod Warmack, company co-founder, said in the model’s announcement. “We are also offering optional glass t-tops this year.”

The big addition under the hood is the massively powerful V8 as part of the Super Duty Package. The engine uses GM’s LT1 V8 as a base, but pushes the normal displacement of 6.2-liters to a full 7.5-liters. A 2.3-liter Magnuson supercharger adds even more grunt.

The firm also offers the Outlaw Edition Trans Am that uses a similar looking body kit but doesn’t make the components out of carbon fiber. A 6.2-liter LT1 V8 with a 2.3-liter Magnuson supercharger should still provide plenty of grunt. A naturally aspirated version of the 7.5-liter V8 is an option.

Source: Trans Am Worldwide