The Koenigsegg-powered droptop with a fantastic interior has landed in North America.
Born in 2000 and managing to overcome some major financial hurdles in recent times, Dutch automaker Spyker is now back in business. Last month in Geneva, company founder and CEO, Victor R. Muller, announced a partnership with Koenigsegg from where the C8 Preliator (“fighter” or “warrior” in Latin) will get its power. It’s a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 developing a meaty 600 hp (447 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.
We should point out the C8 Preliator Coupe introduced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show had an Audi-sourced supercharged 4.2-liter V8 generating 525 hp (386 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), but now Koenigsegg’s V8 will take its place in the engine bay. In charge of sending output to the road will be a six-speed manual transmission enabling the Spyder variant reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 3.6 seconds en route to a maximum velocity of 201 mph (322 kph).
Spyker wishes to point out the C8 Preliator is the only “series produced sports car” in the world with 600 horsepower to have a manual gearbox. To be fair, at only 100 units, the Spyder version is not what you would call a regular production model.
“Although our peers believe the manual is virtually dead, and many have vowed we would never see them again, our discerning clients have clearly spoken out in favor of the manual.”
Production of the carbon fiber-bodied C8 Preliator Spyder is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018 through CPP Metalcraft in Coventry, U.K.
Besides teaming up with Koenigsegg, Spyker is also working with Lotus for what will become the brand’s first SUV. Previewed by the 2006 D12 Peking to Paris concept, the model might debut in production guise at next year’s Geneva show, according to Muller.
For your viewing pleasure, we’ve attached the images to the gallery from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show where the C8 Preliator Spyder received its debut.
Source: Spyker