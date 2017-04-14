The Tesla Model S 100D (non-performance version) was just officially rated by the EPA and the numbers are impressive. Here’s a detailed rundown:

City range – 331.1 miles

Highway range – 337.2 miles

Combined range – 335 miles (539 kilometers)

We should note that the combined range was voluntarily lowered to 335 miles instead of it being a decimal figure that’s ever-so slightly higher.

At 335 miles, the Model S 100D is 20 miles ahead of its nearest competitor: Model S P100D.

As for the MPGe ratings for the S 100D, those check it as follows:

City – 101 MPGe

Highway – 102 MPGe

Combined – 102 MPGe

Tesla launched the Model S 100D three months ago and had it listed with an EPA-estimated range of 335 miles, so in that regard the automaker was spot on.

First Model S 100D deliveries actually began a few weeks back in some state before the EPA released finalized figures.

The Model S 100D has a starting price of $95,800 (plus destination) or $92,500 (plus destination) if you remove the pre-selected, upgraded interior.

Perhaps more importantly, the 100D costs just $3,000 more than the 90D, which has a range of 294 miles.

We suspect the 100D will be an immediate success for Tesla. What it lacks in performance (0 to 60 MPH in 4.2 seconds compared to 0 to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds or less), compared to the P100D, it more than makes up for in range.

And who needs a car that accelerates to 60 in under 3 seconds anyways?