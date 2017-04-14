With Maserati admitting it’s toying around with the idea of doing a hotter Levante, our Italian colleagues from OmniAuto have decided to envision this plausible performance variant. If it will get the stamp of approval, it’s likely going to receive the “GTS” suffix and will basically be the closest thing to a Ferrari SUV. The company with the prancing horse logo has made it clear there are no plans for such a model, so this one coming from Modena with the trident badge will be a substitute for a Maranello high-riding vehicle.

If green-lighted, the Levante GTS will use the same engine found underneath the hood of the Quattroporte GTS. It’s a Maserati-engineered, Ferrari-built biturbo 3.8-liter V8 pushing out 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 524 pound-feet (710 Newton-meters) of torque in the performance sedan. That should be enough punch to enable the potent SUV do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in fewer than five seconds considering the 430-hp Levante S with a 3.0-liter V6 needs 5.2s to complete the task. At the same time, top speed would also significantly increase over the 164 mph (264 kph) achieved by the current range topper.

Since more and more automakers are coming out with beefier versions of their SUVs, Maserati could decide to jump on the bandwagon as well and give the Levante the GTS treatment. With Giulio Pastore, general manager of Maserati Europe, saying late last year “that is something we could potentially study,” it might happen. However, they’ll have to really think about it because marketing boss, Alberto Cavaggioni, pointed out there’s not much of a market right now for SUVs with more than 500 horsepower.

If there’s actually going to be a Levante GTS, it’s obviously going to get a considerably more aggressive body with beefier vents to cool down the Ferrari-made V8 engine. A lowered and stiffer sports suspension will be part of the package, as will be the larger wheels backed by chunky brakes to match the extra firepower. All of these changes are going to command a serious premium over the S version, which kicks off from $83,800 in United States.

Render: OmniAuto.it