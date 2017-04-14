Ford’s smallest SUV will go on sale in United States early 2018, but you’ll be able to check it out beginning May 5th in Marvel Studios’ new “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie. In addition, the CUV will be featured in a special edition comic book limited to 500 printed examples and it’s going to be available as well digitally for a short period of time.

You’ll be happy to hear the Blue Oval company is giving away a shiny new 2018 EcoSport and you can win it by participating in the “Be the Guardian of Your Galaxy” sweepstakes at www.marvel.com/ecosport. Other prizes up for grabs include tickets to a hometown screening of the movie, “plenty of swag,” and one of the 150 bespoke illustrations created by a Marvel artist showing off the fan envisioned as a galactic hero.

As for the EcoSport itself, it made its debut in American guise at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show and represents the first Indian-built Ford sold in U.S. As a side note, the Euro-spec version of the little SUV won’t be imported from the world’s second most populous country as instead Ford will make it in Craiova, Romania, just a few miles from where I live. At the former Daewoo plant, the company is also putting together the slow-selling B-Max MPV.

In U.S. flavor, the 2018 EcoSport is going to be offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions and with a choice of two engines: a three-cylinder, 1.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost and a larger four-cylinder 2.0-liter. Both of them are going to be hooked up to a six-speed automatic. If you want the grippy AWD setup, you’ll have to fork out more money for the bigger engine and one of the more expensive SES or Titanium trim levels.

Pricing isn’t out just yet, but it will obviously undercut the $23,750 Escape, so look for somewhere in the region of $20,000.

Source: Ford