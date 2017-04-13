You can't go wrong with any of the members of this trio

A person with a seriously impressive bank account will be able to pick up the holy trinity of modern, hybrid hypercars on the same day during RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction on May 27 near the shore of Lake Como in Italy. The sale will include impressive examples of the Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari LaFerrari, and road-legal-conversion of the McLaren P1 GTR. According to the auction house, this will be the first time ever this trio crosses the block at the same sale.

Ferrari LaFerrari RM Sotheby Auction

The LaFerrari at the auction is practically factory fresh with just 112 miles (180 kilometers) on it. The hypercar comes in a classic Ferrari combination of a Rosso Corsa red body with a black roof and mirrors for contrast. The interior has a matching mix of black leather and crimson highlights.

The original owner of this LaFerrari picked it up in April 2014, and a second owner bought it in 2015. According to RM Sotheby’s, they are each responsible for about half of the car’s incredibly low mileage. The auction house estimates this pristine example could sell for 2.65 million to 3.2 million euros ($2.81 million to $3.4 million at current exchange rates). 

McLaren P1 GTR RM Sotheby Auction

The McLaren P1 GTR at the auction could sell for even more. It features the LM conversion from Lanzante Motorsport that makes the generally track-only 986-horsepower (725-kilowatt) hypercar into a road-legal beast. Specific numbers aren’t available, but reportedly only ten of these street-drivable vehicles exist. Plus, this one shows just 224 miles (360 kilometers) on the odometer. RM Sotheby’s estimates the rare McLaren could garner 3.2 million to 3.6 million euros ($3.4 million to $3.82 million).

 

Arrow Blue Porsche 918 Spyder

Finally, we highlighted the Porsche 918 Spyder in RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale a few days ago. The roadster features a “paint-to-sample” body that makes it the only example of this hypercar with an Arrow Blue exterior. The Weissach Package also slices off an extra 90 pounds (41 kilograms) off the standard example.

Unlike the LaFerrari and P1 GTR at this sale, the 918 Spyder has actually covered some miles. The single owner covered 6,835 miles (11,000 kilometers) since getting the hypercar. However a recent service included new brake pads, fresh tires, and paint protection film. So the roadster should be ready for a drive away from Villa Erba. RM Sotheby’s now estimates the Porsche could sell for 1.2 million to 1.4 million euros (1.27 million to 1.49 million).

Source: RM Sotheby’s, 2, 3, 4

Photos: Tom Gidden, Simon Clay, Pieter E. Kamp Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

