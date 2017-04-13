Porsche built just over 2,000 examples of the 911 Speedster in 1989, making them exceptionally rare finds on the used market. Luckily enough, a pristine example has come up for sale as part of the Silverstone Auctions’ May sale – but it won’t be cheap.

Honoring the timeless design of the original 356, the 1989 911 Speedster featured a few iconic cues of its own, including the raked aluminum windshield, which sat three inches lower than the standard car. Also the noticeable "double hump" tonneau fiberglass cover gave the Speedster a more distinctive look.

Based on the 3.2 Carrera, power came courtesy of a 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine producing 214 horsepower (159 kilowatts) and paired to a G50 five-speed manual gearbox. This Speedster in particular was also upgraded with a 911 turbo wide body kit and chassis, and Turbo-spec brakes and suspension.







The car has driven just 5,590 miles since new. It was first delivered in 1989 to Mr. Victor Berk of New South Wales directly from Porsche Cars Australia, and came factory fitted with the ‘Super Sport’ equipment option, which added an alarm system and a luggage compartment trimmed in black velour, amongst other features.

The car comes with a comprehensive history file that includes the original dealer order form, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, an introduction letter from Porsche Australia to its first owner, every inspection report up until June 2014, the original Porsche leather wallet and book with spare keys, and even the demo cassette for the Blaupunkt audio system.

It remains in its original "triple spec" spec that came on the car when new, with black leather upholstery and a black hood. It’s also right-hand drive, one of just 139 examples ever produced. Silverstone doesn’t estimate how much the Speedster could go for, but don’t expect it to come anywhere near cheap. Previous examples have sold for close to $200,000.

Source: Silverstone Auctions



