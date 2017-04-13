Volvo’s longest and arguably loveliest offering is showing off its lines at this year's New York Auto Show. With a standard longer wheelbase for 2018, the Volvo S90 comes with a class leading 4.5-inches (114.3-millimeters) of legroom, nearly matching that of the China-only Excellence edition, and a starting price of $48,100.

All that extra legroom is aided by a rear seat massage system and a deluxe center armrest. Electric rear and side shades also help compliment the luxurious detail throughout the cabin. Leather-wrapped seats and wood accent on the dash and door panels makes the S90 a nice place to be relative to the competition.







Power comes courtesy of a range-topping T8 twin engine plug-in electric hybrid powertrain that produces a total of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). Buyers can also choose from a less-powerful T6 twin-charged engine that produces 316 hp (235 kW), or a T5 turbocharged engine that produces 250 hp (186 kW).

New features like a standard panoramic sunroof and an updated Sensus Connect Touchscreen interface, which is available in both the S90 and new XC60. A suite of safety systems, including lane mitigation, steering assist, and updated city safety are also included.

The base T5 Momentum version will start at $48,100, not including a $995 destination fee. Move up from that, and the S90 T6 will set you back $54,100. The top-of-the-range T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Electric Hybrid, meanwhile, will start at $63,650 plus destination fees.



