Other than the Sprinter van, Mercedes-Benz doesn’t currently have any diesels in its lineup in the United States, and that might not change in the near future. According to Automotive News, the German automaker doesn’t have approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to sell diesels for the 2017 model year, and the company is still deciding whether to apply for authorization in the future.

"No decision made one way or the other," president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA told Automotive News at the New York Auto Show. He also admitted that diesel-fueled models only comprised around three percent in the country even when they were available.

Mercedes execs have been mulling over the decision whether to pull the plug on offering diesels in the U.S. since at least the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016. “We have to look at that and see whether it makes sense to offer diesels in the future,” Matthias Luehrs, vice president of sales and product management for Mercedes-Benz Cars, said during the event. “We have not come to a conclusion but we obviously always tend to develop cars and offer vehicles according to customers' demands.” He also said that demand for diesel engines cars in the U.S. had been falling.

As a greener alternative to diesel, Mercedes is starting a have a greater focus on hybrids in the U.S. The firm currently offers plug-in variants of the C-, S-, and GLE-Class in the country. Exler tells Automotive News that the company plans to add seven or eight EVs to the U.S. through 2025.

In the wake of Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, diesel’s reputation has taken a major blow in the U.S. Audi reportedly wants to keep one more in its lineup, but BMW is allegedly considering a similar plan as Mercedes by abandoning the fuel entirely in the country, too.

Source: Automotive News