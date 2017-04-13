An Aston Martin DB5 previously owned by a Persian Prince has hit the market with an incredible £799,995 (about $1 million) asking price. For sale at Hexagon Classics in North London, the DB5 is finished in rare Goodwood Green and was bought by Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan in 1986.

Khan bought the Aston for his personal use in Switzerland, following a full restoration, and kept it until February 1998 when he sold it to another Geneva resident. They kept it for a further 16 years until Hexagon bought it in 2015.

Since then, the dealer has given the car a complete restoration, including a repaint in its original Goodwood Green colour as well as an interior re-trim in factory Connolly leather. A set of new period-correct beige Wilton carpets has also been fitted.

Aston Martin specialist Pugsley and Lewis has taken care of the DB5’s 4.0-litre straight-six engine, treating it to a full rebuild that allows it to run on unleaded fuel. It’s also had a new clutch fitted, along with new 15-inch chrome wire wheels and Avon Radial tyres.

The Aston’s engine bay and underside has been prepared to concours standards, meaning it’s ready to display at summer shows, says Hexagon.

“This is without doubt one of the finest Aston Martin DB5s currently on sale anywhere in the world,” said Hexagon’s chairman, Paul Michaels. “Not only has it been the subject of a meticulous restoration, but it also has a very prestigious previous owner. DB5s in such condition and with such provenance are very rare indeed. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an outstanding example of a true British motoring icon.”

A wad of service history comes with the car, including a factory build sheet and all works invoices detailing the 1986 restoration as well as the one just completed. Pay the full £799,995 and the specialist classic car dealer says it’ll chuck in a full MOT and 12-month warranty.

Source: Hexagon Classics