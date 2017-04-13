April 13, 2017, Detroit, MI. Motor1.com, the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information and part of Motorsport Network, today announced that it had acquired AutoNews Medien GmbH with its range of publishing interests including the leading German automotive website, Auto-News.de.

Launched in 1994, Auto News has been at the vanguard of automotive publishing in Germany, adopting emerging digital technologies to aid ADAC with car specification cataloguing before moving its publishing online in 1997 with the launch of Auto-News.de, which is now one of the definitive source of news, car reviews, picture galleries, reports from auto shows and videos in Germany.

The consolidation of the German operation puts Motor1.com in a unique position to be able to offer European car makers a pan-continental marketing platform across France, Spain, Italy, the UK and now Germany.

The car industry in Germany is one of the largest employers in the world’s 4th largest economy and is its largest industrial sector, with a turnover of EUR 404 billion in 2015. Germany accounts for over 30% of all European car registrations amounting to 5.7 million cars in 2016. Geoff Love, President - European Operations Motor1.com, said, “The strategic importance of Germany from an automotive perspective cannot be over-stated. Our news today with the acquisition of a leading German automotive media business could not be more important for our plans in Europe and we are delighted to welcome Auto News to the Motor1 family.”

The company’s founders, Peter Hoffman and Marlies Zinkler-Hoffmann will continue to lead the business following its integration into Motor1.com. Peter Hoffman said, "We are very glad to become part of Motor1.com and its global expansion. I know that our readers will benefit from enhanced content and services that will naturally flow from being part of the most ambitious automotive brand in the world." Marlies added, "Our team is excited to become part of Motor1.com’s global proposition and to make our contribution to the best automotive coverage in the world.”