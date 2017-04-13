As one would expect from a premium product, the seventh-generation BMW 5 Series has managed to obtain a maximum five-star rating from the European New Car Assessment Program in the latest round of crash tests. The midsize sedan received a 91-percent rating in adult occupant safety, while child occupant safety stood at 85 percent.

In the pedestrian safety evaluation, the executive car was rated at 81 percent, prompting Euro NCAP to say the BMW “particularly impressed” in this area thanks to its standard active hood and “Person Warning” system equipped with city braking function. Euro NCAP also praised the 5 Series’ autonomous braking technology by mentioning it effectively helps the driver avoid a crash with another car or a pedestrian.

The car used for the test was a 2017 520d in left-hand-drive specification, which received a 59-percent score during the Safety Assist evaluation. This test takes into account factors such as speed assistance (speed limiter), seat belt reminder, and the autonomous emergency braking function.

The new 5 Series wasn’t the only car crash-tested by Euro NCAP as the organization also analyzed the Fiat Doblo in the facelifted guise introduced back in 2015. Considering the second generation has been around since 2010, it doesn’t come as a big surprise it only grabbed three stars. As such, it reveals “the car’s true age and highlights the lack of ambition to compete on safety with other, more modern competitors in the segment.”

Euro NCAP expects the vehicle’s sister models, the Opel/Vauxhall Combo, to receive a poorer rating taking into account these two have not received the Doblo’s facelift. That being said, “Opel have their eyes fixed on the future,” according to representatives of the voluntary vehicle safety rating program based in Brussels, Belgium.

Source: Euro NCAP