The current Toyota Sienna has been on the market, in some for or another, since 2011. While competitors like Honda, Chrysler, and Kia have all rebuilt their minivans from the ground up, Toyota is hoping a minor facelift and a new interior will keep things fresh for a few years.

On display at the New York Auto Show, the 2017 Toyota Sienna gains a new grille and front fascia in line with the rest of the Toyota lineup. A more pronounced lower grille and a pointed hood give the Sienna some unique characteristics, to say the least. Apart from the wheels, the rest of the body doesn’t see much in the way of upgrades.







Thankfully, it’s the interior where it all counts. A new laminated windshield in the SE trim reduces noise, vibration, and harshness in the cabin. The top-trim Limited grade comes with acoustic glass for the front row of seats, and five USB ports covers all three rows. Toyota’s Entune 3.0 infotainment system now comes standard on all trims.

A connected navigation system is available on the L, LE, SE, and XLE trims, while a Wi-Fi hot spot is limited to the LE, SE, and XLE grades. A new 10.1-inch subwoofer comes standard on the Limited trim, as does an improved navigation system, both of which can be optioned on the SE and XLE trims. The Limited model, though, gains the Bird’s Eye View monitoring exclusively.

On all trims, Toyota includes its new Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technology. Safety Sense includes things like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. The new Toyota Sienna will go on sale later in the year, no word on pricing yet.





Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com