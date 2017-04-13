In addition to the dark trim, these models come with blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, and remote start.

Maserati is darkening the halls of the New York Auto Show with the limited edition Ghibli Nerissimo Edition. According to the company, the Italian word comes the language’s expression for “extremely black.” Just 450 total units of these shadowy sedans are available for buyers in the United States and Canada.

The Nerissimo Edition will include black trim for the door handles, window trim, and grille. It’ll also include a set of 20-inch black wheels. Red brake calipers will break up the monochromatic exterior appearance. Maserati doesn’t limit the body color choices, but a dark shade seems like the natural choice for accentuating the upgrades.

Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition - New York 2017
Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition - New York 2017

The cabin is similarly dark, including extended black leather with red stitching on the sport seats and steering wheel. A special badge indicates to passengers this Ghibli is part of a limited run of 450 vehicles.

All Nerissimo Edition models will come with standard blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, and remote start. Examples in the Ghibli S and S Q4 trims will also have a Harman Kardon stereo. 

A base Ghibli currently starts at $72,850 after $1,250 destination. Getting one in the Nerissimo Edition takes the price to $78,500 – a $5,650 premium. The limited-edition model goes for $85,250 on the S trim and $87,750 for the S Q4.

Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition

If interested customers aren’t able to get a Nerissimo Edition, they can at least look forward to a styling refresh for the Ghibli in the near future. Spy photos show the updated model with camouflage over the headlights, front fascia, and rear bumper. The photographs don’t reveal the interior, but automakers commonly decide to introduce new upholstery and trim during a model update. A powertrain update is possible for the 404-hp tune of the 3.0-liter biturbo V6, but don’t expect tweaks for the 350-hp tune after a 20-hp bump in output last year. 

Source: Maserati

Be part of something big