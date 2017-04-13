Hide press release Show press release

MASERATI UNVEILS NEW SPECIAL EDITION GHIBLI “NERISSIMO” AT NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

House of the Trident to Produce Only 450 “Nerissimo” Black Edition Ghibli Vehicles for United States and Canada

April 12, 2017 (Englewood Cliffs, NJ) – Maserati North America has chosen the background of New York City to unveil a new special Ghibli model, the Nerissimo Edition, of which only 450 will be produced strictly for the United States and Canada. The debut of the Ghibli Nerissimo at the New York International Auto Show will showcase an edgier vehicle with a deep black palette. The name Nerissimo is based on the Italian expression for “extremely black.” The Nerissimo will be unveiled for the first time at the Javits Center during the auto show.

The Nerissimo will be available as Ghibli, Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4, and will include Glossy Black finish 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features, as well a black extended leather interior featuring red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, Sport Seats and a Sport Steering wheel. All models will also feature standard blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and remote start, while the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo will additionally be equipped with Harman Kardon stereo systems.

Each Nerissimo vehicle will have a badge located on the center console highlighting the fact that it is one of only 450 total produced.

For 2017 the Maserati Ghibli takes a further step towards satisfying individual taste with the introduction of two new packages, Luxury and Sport, enhancing the standard features of every Maserati. The packages are designed to appeal to customers with differing tastes.

In terms of engines, the Ghibli features the acclaimed, Ferrari-built, Twin Turbo-charged 3.0-liter V6 engine with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, featuring a Start & Stop function.

The Ghibli S Q4 Nerissimo on display in New York delivers 404 horsepower and the handling agility of Maserati’s Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive, gripping the road for maximum performance. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 176 mph.

The Ghibli is the most accessible Maserati, with pricing starting at $71,600. The Ghibli S Q4 is priced beginning at $79,700.

Pricing for the Ghibli Nerissimo will start at an MSRP of $77,250, with the Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 available at $84,000 and $86,500, respectively.

Additional new and varied offerings on display at the New York International Auto Show include two S versions of the Modena-based company’s first SUV, the Levante, one of which features the exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior, as well as the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport and GranTurismo Sport Special Edition.

Levante S

The Levante, Maserati's first SUV in its more than 102-year history, has distinctive Italian style and breathtaking design features. It continues to impress by showcasing Maserati’s key characteristics of design, exclusivity and performance.

Engine-wise, the Levante is equipped with the latest evolution of the Maserati 3.0-liter V6 engine. The two versions of the Twin-Turbo engine are acclaimed for their unique Maserati signature sound and for their exceptional performance.

The Maserati V6 engine with twin turbochargers is available in two versions with different horsepower: the top of the range, Levante S, delivers 424 horsepower and the exciting Levante delivers 345 horsepower. The most powerful Levante sprints to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and has a top speed of 164 mph, while the figures for the 345 horsepower version are 5.8 seconds and 156 mph, respectively.

The technology applied to every Levante is designed to offer outstanding dynamic performance both on- and off-road; sophisticated suspension - double-wishbone on the front axle and multi-link on the rear, combined with electronically controlled damping, four corner air-springs providing 5 dynamic ride levels (plus one additional park-position), play an essential role in the car's handling.

Two Levante vehicles are featured on the show stand in New York, a sport version and a luxury version, the latter of which is epitomized by the black Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior, featuring a patented silk fabric, unique in the industry, on the seats, doors, headliner and sun visors; the seat tailoring details and the label behind the sun visors highlight the exclusivity of the Zegna interior.

The Levante is currently available in U.S. dealerships with a starting price of $72,600 for the 345 horsepower Levante and $83,800 for the 424-horsepower Levante S model. The two Levante S vehicles on display at the Javits Center feature the stunning colors of Blu Emozione and Bianco Alpi.

Quattroporte S Q4

After three and a half years of unprecedented success in international markets, the Quattroporte has undergone a substantial restyling to accentuate its elegance without altering its signature Maserati personality. With the restyling of the flagship Quattroporte, Maserati has launched a new range strategy to offer its highly demanding clientele the additional choice of two unique trim options emphasizing the two key pillars of the brand’s DNA: GranLusso and GranSport.

The vehicle on display in New York, the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport, features the GranSport trim, underscoring the sporty character of the Quattroporte while enhancing the aggressive appearance of the car. Thanks to new exterior design cues and interior content that reflect the legendary racing heritage of the Maserati brand.

On the front of the Quattroporte GranSport, the dedicated restyling for the center and side air intakes improves the cooling function while showcasing an aggressive front area. The lower fascia is linked to the grille with aerodynamic inspired splits. The back is characterized by an evident composition between a center fuselage and two side pockets that focus the attention on the exhausts.

With a 404 horsepower V6 engine, the Quattroporte S Q4 can go from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds before reaching its top speed of 176 mph.

The Quattroporte is also available as a two-wheel-drive S version, as well as with a 523-horsepower V8 engine as the Quattroporte GTS, the latter of which has a top speed of 193 mph.

Quattroporte S Q4 pricing starts at $109,500.

GranTurismo Sport Special Edition

Maserati’s GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 3500 GT, the very first GT car that segmented the market in 1957, with a Special Edition. The GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible Sport Special Editions celebrate the 60th anniversary of that important step in Maserati history by commemorating one of Maserati’s iconic vehicles while embodying the entire legacy of the brand.

Only 400 units will be produced of the Special Edition, which is based on GranTurismo and GranTurismo Convertible Sport versions. The vehicles will be equipped with MC-design 20” alloy wheels with a new Glossy Black finish that matches the Special Edition logo on the wheel center caps.

The interiors have also been reimagined. The new interior design revolves around Poltrona Frau leather or leather/Alcantara upholstery and new interior stitching available in four different combinations. Other distinguishing interior details are the door sills in carbon fiber featuring the Special Edition logo and the dedicated plate on the central tunnel with a carbon fiber holder, commemorating the anniversary and the limited production run of 400 units. Additionally, the front splitter, door handles, side mirrors and rear lip spoiler are designed in carbon fiber, with the paddle shifters, dashboard and door panels featuring carbon finish.

Both the GranTurismo and open-topped version have a 4.7-liter, 460-horsepower V8 engine. Top speed capability reaches 185 mph with a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds.

