Amongst a sea of muscle cars in attendance at the New York Auto Show, the new Porsche 911 GT3 brings a bit of much-needed finesse to the Javits Convention Center. Making its initial debut in Geneva, the new 911 GT3 introduces a more powerful engine and an updated design over the outgoing model.

Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It delivers 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque. In an effort to please the masses, Porsche will offer its new seven-speed PDK standard, with the option to choose a six-speed manual. The new autobox has reportedly been developed specifically for use in the new 911 GT3, so you know it's good.







With the automatic gearbox equipped, the 911 GT3 can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 197 mph (317 kmh). The manual GT3 will hit 60 in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 198 mph (318 kmh). At 3,116 pounds (1,413 kilograms), the manual 911 is lighter too.

As far as the design is concerned, not much has changed. A new front fascia optimizes airflow, while a larger diffuser and carbon fiber wing boost the car’s aerodynamic properties. A few minor tweaks to the wheels, side mirrors, and rear also distinguish this new GT3 from the outgoing model.

Inside, the cabin sports a steering wheel borrowed off the 918 hypercar, along with optional full bucket seats with reinforced carbon fiber backrests. The new lightweight seats replace the 18-way adjustable Adaptive Sport Seats in the standard 911.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 will be hitting U.S. dealerships this fall with a starting price of $143,600 MSRP, not including the $1,050 delivery and handling fees. Those heading to the New York Auto Show can catch it on display all this week.





Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com