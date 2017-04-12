A minor facelift and a more powerful engine should be enough to satisfy Porsche purists.

Amongst a sea of muscle cars in attendance at the New York Auto Show, the new Porsche 911 GT3 brings a bit of much-needed finesse to the Javits Convention Center. Making its initial debut in Geneva, the new 911 GT3 introduces a more powerful engine and an updated design over the outgoing model.

Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It delivers 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 338 pound-feet (458 Newton-meters) of torque. In an effort to please the masses, Porsche will offer its new seven-speed PDK standard, with the option to choose a six-speed manual. The new autobox has reportedly been developed specifically for use in the new 911 GT3, so you know it's good.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 - New York 2017


With the automatic gearbox equipped, the 911 GT3 can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 197 mph (317 kmh). The manual GT3 will hit 60 in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 198 mph (318 kmh). At 3,116 pounds (1,413 kilograms), the manual 911 is lighter too.

As far as the design is concerned, not much has changed. A new front fascia optimizes airflow, while a larger diffuser and carbon fiber wing boost the car’s aerodynamic properties. A few minor tweaks to the wheels, side mirrors, and rear also distinguish this new GT3 from the outgoing model.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 - New York 2017
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 - New York 2017

Inside, the cabin sports a steering wheel borrowed off the 918 hypercar, along with optional full bucket seats with reinforced carbon fiber backrests. The new lightweight seats replace the 18-way adjustable Adaptive Sport Seats in the standard 911.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 will be hitting U.S. dealerships this fall with a starting price of $143,600 MSRP, not including the $1,050 delivery and handling fees. Those heading to the New York Auto Show can catch it on display all this week.

More From Porsche:

Photos: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

Be part of something big