Audi Sport may be a “new” brand, but in reality, it’s anything but. This division combines the best from Quattro GmbH and Audi’s motorsports division, and the results will be felt in an onslaught of upcoming products – eight new models over the next 24 years, in fact.

The RS3, RS5 Coupe, and TT RS make their North American debut at the New York Auto Show this week, and Audi Sport executives Filip Brabec and Stefan Reil assure us that more are on the way, and soon. RS models will always have successors, they say, meaning we can expect a new RS7 to arrive with the next-generation A7 model.

Reil, the man responsible for every RS model over the past 18 years, says Audi Sport cars are developed right from the start of the base car, which is apparently “a complete switch in strategy.” He explains, “In the past, you had the car, the RS model, right at the end of the lifecycle.” Now, they’re developed in parallel, right from the get-go – case in point, the RS3.

In the future, Audi Sport will take “a much more worldwide approach with our products," Reil says. Specifically, a lot of upcoming RS cars will exist “because the U.S. is pushing,” with Reil again citing the RS3 sedan. Audi will, of course, expand the RS territory to crossovers, likely because of U.S. influence.

But not every series Audi will get an RS version. “RS is really unique in what it is,” Brabec tells us. Mercedes-Benz, for example, offers several levels of performance cars all under the AMG umbrella. But RS models will be completely separate from S cars. “S model is much more attainable, more mainstream in that regard,” Brabec says. RS, however, is “the cherry on the cake,” assures Reil.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store.