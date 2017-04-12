Combine some of the body parts from the Nismo with the standard tune of the engine, and this meaner middle child is the result.

This December, the Nissan GT-R celebrates a decade since the production model’s debut, but engineers continue to find ways to keep the sports coupe sharp. At the New York Auto Show, the automaker unveils the newly updated Track Edition trim that sits between the Premium and range-topping Nismo in the sports coupe's lineup.

As the middle child in the family, Track Edition takes pieces from the models above and below it. The front fenders, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, carbon fiber rear spoiler, and suspension setup come from the Nismo. Additional adhesive bonding also increases body rigidity over the Premium trim. The 3.8-liter biturbo V6 has the same output as the base model with 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 467 pound-feet (633 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes power to the all-wheel-drive system.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition - New York 2017
Inside, the interior is largely the same as the Premium trim but with the addition of red and black upholstery throughout the cabin, including the highly bolstered Recaro sport seats.

The GT-R Track Edition goes on sale in the late summer in the United States, and they are only available by special order, which should keep production rather low. It costs $129,585 after $1,595 destination, and there are no available options. The GT-R Premium sells for $111,685, which means the Track model's upgrades add $17,900 to the bottom line. For further comparison, the range-topping GT-R Nismo with 600 hp (447 kW) goes for $176,685.

Nissan is reportedly mulling a new generation of the GT-R that might use hybrid assistance for boosting performance. However, there isn't a firm timeline for this model, and there aren't even spy shots of its development yet. For now, it appears that Nissan's engineers can continue to find ways for keeping the GT-R competitive against the bountiful contenders in the sports car market.

Source: Nissan

