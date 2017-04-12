Hide press release Show press release

Nissan GT-R Track Edition set for U.S. debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Among Nissan GT-R enthusiasts, 2017 is turning out to be a milestone year. The model year started with a major makeover for both the GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO – and caps off with the North American debut of the limited production GT-R Track Edition at the New York International Auto Show. The show runs April 14 - 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

As the third model in the GT-R lineup, the Track Edition occupies a unique position between the “T” (touring) and “R” (racing) sides of the GT-R equation. Designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium, the Track Edition features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO, though retaining the GT-R Premium model’s 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO’s 600-horsepower version). The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting MSRP1 of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017 by order only at GT-R certified Nissan dealers nationwide.

“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The new GT-R Track Edition’s performance-oriented features start with the body’s additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding), which helps increase body shell rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model. Next, the advanced 4-wheel independent suspension receives unique NISMO tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness (versus GT-R Premium), as well as NISMO-spec tires.

Other standard equipment includes GT-R NISMO front fenders, 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels and a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats.

About the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition’s dynamic styling is both attractive and functional. The aggressive front end is dominated by the large Nissan signature “V-motion” grille, which provides enhanced engine cooling (versus the previous GT-R design) and features a matte chrome finish and an updated mesh pattern. The reinforced hood helps enhance stability during high speed driving. The use of adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding) helps increase body shell rigidity for mounting of the NISMO-tuned suspension.

The GT-R Track Edition’s sporty red and black interior features standard leather-appointed Recaro® front bucket seats. The simplified switch layout includes just 11 switches, along with an 8-inch capacitive touch panel monitor. The standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters allow drivers to make mid-turn gear changes without taking their hands off the wheel.

The GT-R Track Edition also includes standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services, which allows users to use a smartphone to remotely lock or unlock the car doors, activate the alarm, summon emergency services or track the car if it is stolen (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). Also standard is a RearView Monitor.

Like the 2017 GT-R Premium, the GT-R Track Edition offers a 565 horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine. Torque is rated at 467 lb-ft. A Titanium exhaust system is standard. All GT-R engines are hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, a process similar to racing powerplant construction. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The standard Bose® audio sound system includes Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies to filter out unwanted noise and retain excitement during spirited driving. Acoustic glass and targeted sound dampening help reduce the intrusion of wind and road noise into the GT-R Track Edition cabin.

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition’s refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be driver selected to shift at race car-like speeds. High performance differential oil, used in GT-R motorsports competition, is standard.

All 2017 Nissan GT-Rs are built on an exclusive Premium Midship platform, which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. This system places the transmission, transfer case and final drive at the rear of the vehicle, optimizing weight distribution and maximizing handling capability.

Available late summer by order only with a starting MSRP of $127,9901 USD. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,595.

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition: Overview



2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition offers high levels of performance with NISMO-tuned suspension, adhesive body bonding, Recaro front seats and dry carbon fiber rear spoiler



Following the extensive changes to the 2017 Nissan GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO models – which represent the most significant makeover to the iconic GT-R since its launch in the U.S. as a 2009 model – a new GT-R Track Edition joins the lineup in spring 2017. The GT-R Track Edition was previously offered for just one model year in the U.S., 2014.

The limited production GT-R Track Edition is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO. The GT-R Track Edition retains the GT-R Premium model's 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO's 600-horsepower rating).

The Track Edition's performance features start under the skin with additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding), which helps increase body shell rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model. The NISMO-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension receives unique NISMO tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness (versus GT-R Premium). Other standard equipment includes GT-R NISMO front fenders, wide 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels with NISMO-spec tires and dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler1. Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro® seats.

Aggressive Design

The fresh look inside and out of 2017 GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO models is present in the new GT-R Track Edition. Highlights include the redesigned hood and front bumper, Daytime Running Lights, and matte chrome finish "V-motion" grille, one of Nissan's prominent design signatures.

The new GT-R's exterior gets a complete makeover across the front end. The distinctive grille has been enlarged to increase airflow to cool the engine without creating additional drag, and the refined shape blends smoothly with the more structurally rigid hood. By essentially eliminating hood deformation, testing has shown that the new hood design greatly improves aerodynamic performance at the front of the vehicle at high speeds. The GT-R Track Edition departs from the Premium model by incorporating the GT-R NISMO's wide front fenders.

Nearly all of the visual changes made to the GT-R's exterior were intended to improve aerodynamic performance; more specifically, aerodynamic efficiency was enhanced in three key areas: downforce generation, drag reduction and improved cooling of vital vehicle systems. The goal was to maximize cooling airflow, while at the same time keeping aerodynamic drag in check (for example, not increasing drag in one area of the vehicle as a result of improving cooling performance/airflow in another).

In the rear, all 2017 GT-R models continue to be defined by the iconic round taillights, but a new silver-finish diffuser and new side air vents have been incorporated next to the quad titanium exhaust tips to improve the car's aerodynamics. Also, the character line that separates the lower black section from the body panel has been heightened to make the car look wider and more aggressive.

The rear bumper section incorporates the same design featured on the GT-R NISMO for better routing of air at the lower portion of the rear of the vehicle. This leads to less interference between the exhaust gases exiting the tailpipes and airflow along the rear side portions of the bumper for improved heat evacuation. The coefficient of drag is 0.26. NISMO 20-inch 6-spoke forged alloy wheels with black finish offer light weight (0.5-inch wider in front than Premium models), strength and rigidity and are finished off with NISMO-spec nitrogen-filled Dunlop® Sports Maxx GT600 ultra high performance run-flat tires.

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition is available in five exterior colors: Solid Red, Jet Black, 4-stage metallic Super Silver, Pearl White and Blaze Metallic.

The GT-R Track Edition's sporty red and black interior treatment delivers an unparalleled degree of comfort, luxury and everyday usability. The dashboard adopts a "horizontal flow" to deliver a sense of high stability for the car's front-seat occupants, while the line from the instrument cluster to the center console provides a distinct driver-oriented environment for those behind the steering wheel. Ergonomically sculpted, heated, reclining and leather-appointed RECARO® front seats are standard on the Track Edition.

The center stack layout has been improved and simplified, with the number of integrated navigation and audio controls reduced from 27 switches in the previous model to only 11 in the 2017 version. The navigation system controls and display have been placed slightly lower on the instrument panel for easier use and better forward visibility for both the driver and front passenger. Also, the redesigned navigation system layout has been improved and the dials are now machined from real aluminum alloy for better feel and operation.

An enlarged 8-inch touch panel monitor features large icons on the display screen to allow the user to easily manage the audio system, navigation system, telephone controls and other infotainment functions.

Every 2017 GT-R comes with standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services Navigation system featuring 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, HD Radio, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, SiriusXM® Traffic, SiriusXM® Travel LinkÔ (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info and sports) (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Streaming audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, NissanConnect Mobile Apps and NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). A Display Command control on the carbon-fiber center console allows easy operation without having to touch the monitor.

Other convenient information features include an innovative multi-function meter that allows the driver to customize the layout of important vehicle-specific performance parameters/information, such as coolant temperature, engine oil temperature, engine oil pressure, transmission oil temperature, transmission oil pressure and turbocharger boost pressure.

The GT-R Track Edition's standard shift paddles are mounted to the steering wheel, allowing drivers to change gears mid-turn without taking their hands off the wheel.

565-Horsepower Twin-Turbo 3.8-liter V6

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition utilizes Nissan's award-winning 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine – each unit handcrafted by its own specially trained technician known as Takumi. The engine delivers 565 horsepower at 6800 rpm and 467 lb-ft of torque, representing an increase of 20 HP and 4 lb-ft, respectively (versus the 2016 GT-R). Power increases are due in part to an increase in boost pressure and an ignition-timing system controlled at each individual cylinder – technology previously reserved for the GT-R NISMO.

The changes result in improved acceleration in the mid-range (3200 rpm and above) with maximum torque output available across a wider range of the powerband. Also like the GT-R NISMO, by more precisely controlling ignition timing at each cylinder, engine knock has been significantly reduced while concurrently enhancing environmental performance through a cleaner, more efficient fuel burn.

Dubbed the "VR38DETT," the engine features plasma-sprayed bores (versus cast iron liners) for reduced friction and weight, enhanced cooling, superior power output and increased fuel efficiency. It also boasts a symmetrical independent intake and exhaust manifold system with twin high-performance turbochargers; a secondary air management system for improved cold-start emissions performance; a thermostatically controlled oil-cooling system; an oil scavenger pump to maintain oil flowing to the turbochargers; and a lateral wet and dry sump oiling system.

Each engine is hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by highly skilled technicians. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The GT-R Track Edition features a standard titanium exhaust system that better manages the high temperatures of the exhaust gases from the engine versus a non-titanium design. The system includes a duct on the vehicle's undertray just forward of the muffler, which guides air into the rear diffuser section to help cool the muffler and evacuate hot air.

Engine power is transferred to all four of the GT-R's wheels via the world's first independent rear transaxle, the ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. During normal driving, the GT-R behaves like a rear-drive vehicle, with the torque split set at 0:100, but it can be automatically diverted up to 50:50 depending on speed, lateral acceleration, steering angle, tire slip, road surface and yaw rate. A special GT-R-specific yaw-rate feedback control measures the differences between the target yaw rate calculated from the steering angle and actual yaw rate detected by the yaw-rate sensor and G sensor, and adjusts the torque bias accordingly.

The GT-R's Premium Midship Platform layout places the transmission, transfer case and final drive at the rear of the vehicle, without the use of traditional torque tubes, allowing the suspension to operate independently while optimizing weight distribution and maximizing tire grip at each corner.

The GT-R Track Edition's NISMO-tuned suspension provides stunning agility, road holding and handling finesse, without compromising refinement. The springs and custom-developed Bilstein DampTronic dampers in the front and rear suspension are specially tuned to deliver exceptional grip levels and progressive handling response at the limit. Three suspension modes can be selected: Comfort, Normal and R, for circuit applications. Specially developed links fitted to the front double wishbone suspension increase castor trail to optimize wheel position during high-G cornering and improve straight-line and cornering stability.

Additionally, large high-rigidity bolts are used to increase stiffness of the wheel-hub attachment area. To minimize body-roll during cornering and changes of direction, the GT-R Track Edition features a 17.3 mm hollow rear anti-roll bar (versus 15.9 mm for Premium model), which raises roll stiffness while reducing weight.

Like the GT-R NISMO, the new GT-R Track Edition offers additional rigidity in the body shell (versus the GT-R Premium) – achieved through using adhesive bonding in addition to spot welding, leading to precise suspension response under extreme load – another NISMO "factory tuned" enhancement.

Like all GT-R models, the GT-R Track Edition's DampTronic system features three driver selectable settings: Normal; Comfort, for maximum suspension compliance; or R. The same three-stage adjustability is also available for the VDC system and transmission shift operation.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo® monoblock six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers with 15.35-inch front and 15.0-inch rear Brembo® full-floating, cross-drilled two-piece rotors and low-steel, high-stiffness brake pads that minimize fade and help provide intense stopping performance. The calipers utilize race car-style radial mounting to minimize caliper flex during extreme braking.

The 2017 GT-R also offers improved sound quality with reduced Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH). By removing unwanted noise while concurrently augmenting the welcome sounds that please the ear – specifically the pulse-quickening sounds coming from the GT-R's free-flowing quad-exhaust – the GT-R Track Edition invigorates the senses while maintaining a quiet cabin at cruising speeds.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system identifies and reduces unwanted low-frequency sounds by using strategically placed microphones within the cabin and using a sound wave at the same amplitude through noise cancellation speakers to offset unwanted sounds. Improved sound absorption material behind the instrument panel, an acoustic windshield, a dashboard insulator and noise insulators housed within the rear fenders have been engineered to act as countermeasures to remove undesirable noise from both the engine compartment as well as the rear tires.

Additionally, the electronic control valve housed within the new titanium exhaust helps to control muffler resonance, which could otherwise create an unwanted "booming" sound from the exhaust system; ANC and the exhaust's electronic control valve essentially eliminate this issue by controlling such unwanted low frequency sound.

Also, thanks to the fitment of titanium mufflers with an electronic control valve, Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) brings the engine's power directly into the cabin. ASE defines the sound frequency and volume of specific targets (such as the exhaust note) while simultaneously comparing it to pertinent information including engine speed and other key vehicle parameters. It processes the sound signal through the audio system's amplifier, and then releases it into the passenger compartment through the speakers.

The driver can vary the sound control capability through the different vehicle mode settings – Normal, Comfort and R. Also, an exhaust sound control switch allows for a quieter engine start. By pressing the exhaust sound control switch prior to engine start, this will close the electronic valve within the exhaust system for more quiet operation at engine startup and continue for a brief time while the vehicle is driven with the engine running at low rpms. There is a 10 dB difference between having the electronic valve within the exhaust system closed and opened – a substantial difference in volumetric sound quality to the human ear.

Standard safety equipment includes a Nissan Advanced Air Bag System for driver and front passenger, front seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags for driver and front-passenger and standard roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental air bags for front seat occupant head protection – along with front seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters and three-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts.

Other standard safety and convenience technologies include Advanced Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) stability control system with three driver-selectable modes (Normal, R-Mode, Off), Electronic Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), RearView Monitor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and automatic on/off headlights.

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is available in one fully equipped model – no option packages are offered. The Nissan GT-R is also available in Premium and NISMO models (for details, please visit NissanNews.com).

2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition: At a Glance



The 2017 GT-R's new dynamic styling (all models) is both attractive and functional. The "V-motion" grille, one of Nissan's design signatures, has been enlarged to provide better engine cooling and features a matte chrome finish and an updated mesh pattern. A new hood, featuring pronounced character lines flowing flawlessly from the grille, has been reinforced to enhance stability during high speed driving. One new four-coat premium exterior paint color, Blaze Metallic, has been added to the exterior paint palette.

The GT-R Track Edition's sporty, red and black interior treatment features standard leather-appointed Recaro® front bucket seats. The simplified switch layout includes just 11 switches, along with an 8-inch capacitive touch panel monitor. The standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters allow drivers to make mid-turn gear changes without taking their hands off the wheel.

The GT-R Track Edition also includes standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services, which allows users to use a smartphone to remotely lock or unlock the car doors, activate the alarm, summon emergency services or track the car if it is stolen (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). Standard on all models is a RearView Monitor.

Like the 2017 GT-R Premium, the GT-R Track Edition offers a 565-horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine with standard Titanium exhaust system. The Bose® audio sound system features Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies to help filter out unwanted noise and retain excitement during spirited driving. Acoustic glass and targeted sound dampening help reduce the intrusion of wind and road noise into the GT-R Track Edition cabin.

All GT-R engines are hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, a process similar to racing powerplant construction. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition's refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be driver selected to shift at race car-like speeds. The sequential-shifting transaxle features separate wet clutches for the odd (1,3,5) and even (2,4,6) gears and pre-selects the next highest and next lowest gear for quick shifts. It also features Hill Start Assist for easy starts on uphill inclines. High performance differential oil, used in GT-R motorsports competition, is standard.

All 2017 Nissan GT-Rs are built on an exclusive Premium Midship platform, which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. This system places the transmission, transfer case and final drive at the rear of the vehicle, optimizing weight distribution and maximizing handling capability. Total vehicle adjustability is provided by set-up switches located in the center of the instrument panel, enabling the driver to adjust transmission, shock absorbers and the Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC-R) among three settings – Normal, Special or R.

Highlights of the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition include:

# # #