After a very successful nine-year run with more than one million units sold globally, time has come for the first-generation Volvo XC60 to retire and make way for an all-new model. The overhauled luxury SUV took center stage in Geneva last month where it celebrated its European premiere and now it’s shining in U.S. attire under the spotlight of the New York Auto Show.

To understand how important the XC60 is for Volvo, it accounts for 30 percent of the company’s global sales, so it goes without saying the Geely-owned marque wants the new one to be just as successful. According to Lex Kerssemakers, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, the new XC60 adopts a “more athletic attitude” in terms of design compared to the larger models from the 90 series. Those sharp-looking Thor’s Hammer LED headlights should be familiar to fans of the Swedish brand, while inside the cozy cabin the Nappa leather upholstery and large nine-inch touchscreen contribute to the luxury feel provided by Volvo’s swanky new SUV.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, customers in United States will be able to place an order for the XC60 with the strong T8 Twin Engine hybrid setup delivering 400 horsepower as it does in the bigger 90 series models. For those willing to settle for less power and save money in the process, Volvo will also sell the model with a 316-hp T6 and a base 250-hp T5. As a side note, the engine lineup is broader in Europe as it also includes a couple of diesels: the 190-hp D4 and the 235-hp D5.

With this being a Volvo, it obviously has a tremendous amount of safety and assistance systems onboard, prompting the company to say it’s “one of the safest cars ever made.” The tech highlight would have to be an optional Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system smart enough to take care of steering, acceleration, and braking at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour while on well-marked roads.

Volvo will have the all-new XC60 on sale in the U.S. later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to the model’s launch.