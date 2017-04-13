It may not look like much at first glance, but the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque lurking under the hood. A 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – that's right, the Hellcat engine – is to thank. With all the available grunt, the all-wheel-drive Jeep is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs on the road. But how does that compare relative to other cars?

Truth is, the Grand Cherokee makes a lot of sports cars look like they're standing still… at least on paper. The large SUV is quicker than offerings from Aston Martin, Porsche, Dodge, and others, and comes with room enough to seat five comfortably. Here's where it stands:

Lexus LC 500 – 4.3 seconds

Cadillac ATS-V – 4.2 seconds

Chevy Camaro SS – 4.1 seconds

BMW M2 – 4.0 seconds

Mercedes-AMG SL65 – 3.9 seconds

Porsche 718 Cayman S – 3.8 seconds

Aston Martin DB11 – 3.7 seconds

Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio – 3.6 seconds

Chevy Corvette Grand Sport – 3.6 seconds

Dodge Challenger Hellcat – 3.6 seconds

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – 3.5 seconds

Those are some pretty impressive stats considering the Grand Cherokee weighs in at 5,363 pounds (2,433 kilograms) and can tow up to 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms). To really put that performance figure into perspective, here’s how the new Trackhawk looks against some of its closest SUV competitors.

Maserati Levante – 4.9 seconds

Porsche Cayenne GTS – 4.9 seconds

Mercedes-AMG GLS63 – 4.5 seconds

Dodge Durango SRT – 4.4 seconds

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – 4.2 seconds

BMW X5 M – 4.0 seconds

Bentley Bentayga – 4.0 seconds

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – 3.5 seconds

Tesla Model X P100 D – 2.8 seconds







Along with the imposing 0-60 time, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes with a set of 15.75-inch (400 millimeter) Brembo brakes up front, and 13.78-inch (350 mm) rotors in the rear. Jeep says that braking to a stop from 60 mph (97 kmh) requires just 114 feet. No word on pricing yet, but you can bet it will be as competitive in that aspect as well.



