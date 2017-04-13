The 707-horsepower SUV makes sports cars from Aston Martin and Porsche look slow.
It may not look like much at first glance, but the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque lurking under the hood. A 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – that's right, the Hellcat engine – is to thank. With all the available grunt, the all-wheel-drive Jeep is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs on the road. But how does that compare relative to other cars?
Truth is, the Grand Cherokee makes a lot of sports cars look like they're standing still… at least on paper. The large SUV is quicker than offerings from Aston Martin, Porsche, Dodge, and others, and comes with room enough to seat five comfortably. Here's where it stands:
- Lexus LC 500 – 4.3 seconds
- Cadillac ATS-V – 4.2 seconds
- Chevy Camaro SS – 4.1 seconds
- BMW M2 – 4.0 seconds
- Mercedes-AMG SL65 – 3.9 seconds
- Porsche 718 Cayman S – 3.8 seconds
- Aston Martin DB11 – 3.7 seconds
- Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio – 3.6 seconds
- Chevy Corvette Grand Sport – 3.6 seconds
- Dodge Challenger Hellcat – 3.6 seconds
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – 3.5 seconds
Those are some pretty impressive stats considering the Grand Cherokee weighs in at 5,363 pounds (2,433 kilograms) and can tow up to 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms). To really put that performance figure into perspective, here’s how the new Trackhawk looks against some of its closest SUV competitors.
- Maserati Levante – 4.9 seconds
- Porsche Cayenne GTS – 4.9 seconds
- Mercedes-AMG GLS63 – 4.5 seconds
- Dodge Durango SRT – 4.4 seconds
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – 4.2 seconds
- BMW X5 M – 4.0 seconds
- Bentley Bentayga – 4.0 seconds
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – 3.5 seconds
- Tesla Model X P100 D – 2.8 seconds
Along with the imposing 0-60 time, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes with a set of 15.75-inch (400 millimeter) Brembo brakes up front, and 13.78-inch (350 mm) rotors in the rear. Jeep says that braking to a stop from 60 mph (97 kmh) requires just 114 feet. No word on pricing yet, but you can bet it will be as competitive in that aspect as well.