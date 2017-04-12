Hide press release Show press release

An exclusive presence:

The “Audi Sport” Edition of the Audi R8 Coupé



Limited-edition special model with exclusive paint finish in silver, red and black

Two-color leather upholstery and trim, steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker, and carbon trim

Premiering at the New York International Auto Show

Silver, red and black are the colors of Audi Sport – and of the new special edition R8 Coupé model bearing its name. Along with specific components in the cockpit and body, the colors heighten the car’s motorsport feeling. Audi is unveiling the exclusive, high-performance sports car for the first time, at the New York International Auto Show. The car is being built in a limited run of 200 and can be ordered from May onward.

The Audi R8 is the brand’s sporty spearhead – on the road and on the race track. Its DNA is endowed with know-how earned from the many success stories at Audi Sport, particularly in endurance racing. “In 2016, we had the most successful year in the history of Audi Sport customer racing, our customer sport department,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH. “With the R8 LMS we brought home 24 titles, scored 85 race victories and tallied up over 100 other podium finishes.”

And now the Audi Sport Edition is bringing more motorsport emotion to the production car realm with its expressive interplay of the colors silver, red and black, and exclusive interior equipment. In addition to floret silver, matt or gloss, the selection of paint finishes includes mythos black and ibis white. Regardless of what body color the customer chooses, the sideblades and exterior mirrors in brilliant red produce a striking contrast and are just one of the visual highlights. Accenting the sophisticated exterior are the front spoiler, Singleframe grille and diffuser insert, all in titanium black – yet another facet of the car’s distinctive character. At the rear, trapezoidal tailpipe trims in gloss black enhance the dynamic effect of the car’s design.

Audi Sport GmbH has equipped the special edition with 20-inch wheels of forged aluminum, with 245/30 front tires and 305/30 rear tires. The rims in an eye-catching 10-spoke Y design feature a gloss anthracite black paint finish and stand out with their silver edges. And there’s a very special touch: The rim flanges in a gloss turned finish are embellished by an Audi Sport logo. On the R8 V10 version, a high-gloss red finish lend the calipers of the powerful steel brakes a blazing look. And on the version with the plus engine variant, the ceramic brake discs are fitted with calipers in an anthracite-colored finish.

The interior welcomes driver and passenger with illuminated door sill trims. Their aluminum inlays bear the Audi Sport label complete with the red rhombus, and the model’s exclusiveness is indicated by the inscription “1/200”. The color palette of the interior harmonizes perfectly with the car’s exterior. The door trims and sport seats are in fine Nappa leather, with a color combination of black and express red. The seat backrests are embossed with the R8 emblem – an exclusive design element for the special edition model. Contrasting stitching in dark silver accents the steering wheel, door trims and seats.

The car’s sporty character is underscored by decorative inlays in a gloss carbon finish. The inlays are used at places including the surrounding frame of the Audi virtual cockpit, on the air vents and on the center console. The flat-bottomed, leather-covered performance steering wheel in three-spoke design is standard on the special edition model. It is emblazoned with an R8 emblem, and the black leather-covered rim of the wheel has an express red stripe at the

12 o’clock position, in keeping with the car’s motorsport heritage. The marker is a visual aid to help drivers keep the steering wheel centered when challenging their driving skills.

The famously powerful V10 mid-engine starts up by means of one satellite control button, and the driver uses a second button to adjust the settings of Audi drive select, the dynamic handling system. Two additional buttons and a rotary switch are used to control the exhaust flaps and the performance mode, which includes three more driving programs – dry, wet and snow. They adapt the handling even more precisely to the respective road conditions.

The Audi Sport Edition of the R8 Coupé will be built in a limited production run of 200 cars, and orders can be placed worldwide beginning in May 2017. In Germany prices of the model powered by the V10 variant with 397 kW (540 hp) start at EUR 181,900. And prices of the car with the V10 plus variant, which delivers 449 kW (610 hp) of power, start at EUR 205,800. Deliveries will begin in late summer of 2017.



Fuel consumption of the models named above

Audi R8 Coupé V10 (397 kW):

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11.4 (20.6 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 272 (437.7 g/mi)

Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus (449 kW):

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.3 (19.1 US mpg);

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 287 (461.9 g/mi)

Audi of America launches Audi Sport brand at 2017 New York Auto Show



Eight new Audi Sport models will launch in the next 24 months

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe confirmed for the U.S. market



Audi R8 LMS GT4 makes global debut and the all-new 2018 TT RS and RS 3 make their North American debut in New York



NEW YORK, NY, April 12, 2017 – Audi of America today launched the new Audi Sport brand at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. Representing the best in track-tested performance available from the four rings, Audi Sport models offer the perfect balance of driving dynamics, innovation and quality. Over the next 24 months, eight new Audi Sport models are scheduled to launch in the U.S. market.

Along with the development and manufacturing of the Audi R and RS models, the Audi Sport brand now extends to corporate motorsports, customer racing, Audi Sport collection, and performance parts.

“Audi is a brand built on progress, and for us, racing has been the lab where so much of that progress has been made,” said Scott Keogh, Audi of America president. “With the launch of Audi Sport in the U.S., we are excited to offer our customers even more products that benefit from the same developments and technologies first used in motorsport.”

Motorsports Heritage

The name Audi Sport, formerly quattro GmbH, is inspired by a long and successful tradition of motorsport. As far back as the 1930s, the legendary “Silver Arrow” models of the Auto Union were the ultimate benchmark on racing circuits worldwide. In the 1980s, the Audi Quattro with permanent all-wheel drive proved successful from rally competitions to the track tarmac. Since 2000, improvements in lighting technologies and combustion engines have played an instrumental role in earning the brand 13 victories at Le Mans.

In 2016, Audi developed the new R8 production car in parallel with the GT3 race car, the Audi R8 LMS. Both the R8 and the R8 LMS made significant performance gains, thanks to the close cooperation between race car engineers, motorsports specialists and production car developers. The result is a race car that shares approximately half of the same parts with its production counterpart including the V10 engine and ASF® lightweight multi-material construction.

Today, the production models continue to benefit from developments and technologies that were first used in motorsport.

New Audi Sport Model Line

As the halo for the Audi brand, the R and RS models embody the same history and credibility of their racecar counterparts that have won at the track, with the design and functionally that is suitable for daily use.

The following Audi Sport vehicles will join the R8 and the RS 7 models:

2017 R8 V10 Spyder

All-new 2018 TT RS and, for the first time in the U.S., the 2017 and 2018 RS 3 – launching this summer

The RS 5 Coupe will launch in the first six months of 2018. Featuring an all-new 2.9-liter TFSI® V6-biturbo engine with 450 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, the RS 5 accelerates from 0-62 mph in 3.9 seconds.



Customer Racing

In 2009 Audi Sport launched the Customer Racing program with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 race car, offering customers vehicles specifically designed to compete in international GT3 racing. In 2016, the RS 3 LMS was launched as a more accessible entry point into customer racing, eligible to compete in the TCR series worldwide.

Now, joining the Daytona-winning R8 GT3, Audi Sport has developed an all-new race car for 2017 – the Audi R8 LMS GT4. Derived directly from the production R8 V10 coupe, the R8 LMS GT4 is the ideal race car for amateur campaigners in terms of purchasing price and cost of ownership. The R8 LMS GT4 will make its racing debut at the Nürburgring 24-Hour this spring.

Audi Exclusive

Audi exclusive is the brand’s interior materials and exterior paint customization offering, providing customers a near-limitless number of ways to personalize their vehicles. Audi exclusive offerings are available on the A6, A7, A8, R8 and RS 5 model lines.

Audi Collection

The Audi Collection serves to further integrate the Audi brand into each customer’s lifestyle, by offering premium items that feature elements and trademarks from the brand. For the performance enthusiast, Audi collection offers a full line of Audi Sport products, including apparel, office goods, and scale replicas of Audi Sport vehicles.

Audi Sport Dealers

More than half of Audi dealers have made the investment to become specialized Audi Sport dealers. As a designated Audi Sport dealer, Audi Brand Specialists complete specific Audi Sport training and showrooms feature unique Audi Sport displays.

