Audi is building just 200 of these of these special R8s worldwide.

Audi is introducing its new Audi Sport performance division, which replaces Quattro GmbH, to enthusiastic buyers around the world by launching a special edition R8 Coupe. The company is offering a limited run of just 200 of these supercars worldwide. 

The R8 Audi Sport Edition features a body in the performance division’s signature colors. The bulk of the body is available in Mythos Black, Ibis White, or a choice of matte or gloss finishes of Floret Silver. Regardless of the body color, the sideblades and mirrors are Brilliant Red. For additional contrast, the front spoiler, grille, and diffuser are Titanium Black. As a final flourish, the trapezoidal tailpipes come in gloss black.

The limited edition R8 rides on a set of 20-inch forged Y-spoke wheels in Anthracite Black that have 245/30 front tires and 305/30 rubber at the back. The Audi Sport logo adorns a small section on the lip of them.

As occupants step inside, the illuminated doorsills show the Audi Sport logo and “1/200,” as a signifier of this supercar’s rarity. The seats and door trim feature a mix of Black and Express Red Nappa leather, and there’s Dark Silver stitching around the cabin. Inlaid carbon fiber adorns the frame around the instrument cluster, HVAC vents, and center console.

Prices for the R8 Audi Sport Edition are currently only available for the German market. It costs 181,900 euros ($192,900 at current exchange rates) for the standard V10 and 205,800 euros ($218,250) for the V10 Plus. Customers worldwide can start placing orders for them in May, and the first deliveries happen in late summer.

If you can’t get ahold of one of these rare R8s, don’t get too depressed because Audi Sport has eight new models on the way for the U.S. market over the next 24 months, including the RS5 Coupe, TT RS, and RS3. The RS4 Avant and RS5 Sportback are also under development, but the Four Rings doesn’t yet say whether this pair could come to North America.

Source: Audi

Photos By: Nathan Leach-Proffer / Motor1.com

