Though we’ve seen the Crosstrek in full at the Geneva Motor Show (called XV in Europe), Subaru’s smallest SUV is making its American debut at the New York Auto Show this week. Along with an all-new design, the Crosstrek gains an updated engine, and some other minor enhancements that improve upon the already successful platform.

Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine found on the previous model. In this application it produces 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) verse the 148 hp (110 kW) previously. Torque vectoring all-wheel drive comes standard, as does a six-speed manual gearbox. Most buyers will likely choose the optional CVT, though, which now comes with an off-road-oriented X-Mode.

The Crosstrek will be available in three trims when it goes on sale later in the year: base, Premium, and Limited. A 6.5-inch infotainment screen comes standard on the base model, but includes features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Opt for the next-up Premium model, and things like heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors are added. The top-spec Limited models sees the most upgrades, including steering responsive LED running lights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery, and an 8-inch infotainment system.

Whichever package you do decide, the Crosstrek rides on a new modular Subaru Global Platform which sees the wheelbase grow by 1.2 inches, the length increase by 0.6 inches, and ground clearance of 8.7 inches (220.98 millimeters) overall. Subaru hopes that its new Crosstrek can continue its successful run – a total of 95,677 models were sold in 2016 alone.



