Subi’s best-selling model improves on an already winning formula for the 2018 model year by gaining an assortment of cosmetic tweaks to keep it fresh and competitive. Speaking of which, it shares the spotlight in New York with the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, also a high-riding rugged wagon with standard all-wheel drive created to steer you away from buying a crossover or an SUV.

If you’re top priority is cargo capacity with the rear seats in place, the Outback is the one to get as it offers 35.5 cubic feet of space whereas the Regal TourX has 32.7 cu. ft. The situation changes once you fold down the rear bench as the Subaru offers 73.3 cu. ft. while the Buick has slightly more room available, at 73.5 cu. ft.

Aside from the more chiseled exterior design, there are plenty of other novelties in tow for the 2018MY Outback. Subaru has updated the interior cabin with better materials and it has also made additional modifications to enable a smoother and quieter ride. The engineers also focused on creating a more enjoyable driving experience by tweaking the steering and brakes.

On the tech side, the 6.2-inch infotainment screen has been ditched in order to make room for a slightly bigger 6.5-inch setup. At an additional cost, there’s a larger 8-inch system with TomTom navigation with three years’ worth of free upgrades. An upmarket steering wheel has been added as well, along with a more efficient air conditioning system and steering responsive LED headlights.

Billed as being the “world’s first sport utility wagon,” the latest Outback will go on sale this summer in United States with the same 2.5-liter and 3.6-liter engines. The former delivers 175 horsepower (131 kilowatts) and 174 pound-feet (236 Newton-meters) of torque while the latter is rated at 256 hp (191 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm). Both of them are hooked up to a continuously variable transmission sending power to Subaru’s proprietary AWD system with torque vectoring capabilities.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, but we are not expecting any major changes compared to the outgoing 2017MY available from $25,645.

The updated Outback is sharing the spotlight in New York with the near-production Ascent concept previewing next year’s three-row SUV.