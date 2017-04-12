The revised front end, including an updated grille, hood, and fascia, makes the updated Sonata look much more suave.

After debuting the updated Sonata for the South Korean market in March, Hyundai premieres the refreshed sedan for the North America at the New York Auto Show.

Like its counterpart on the other side of the globe, the refreshed 2018 Sonata features a revised front end that features Hyundai’s cascading grille and updated front fascia with vertical LED running lights. Full LED headlamps are an option, too. The Sonata Sport trim and 2.0T models has a mesh-trimmed version of the new grille. The re-sculpted hood appears to dip lower at the front, which gives the four-door a sleeker appearance. At the back, there are now LED taillights, and “Sonata” lettering across the trunk lid. 

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Inside, Hyundai revises the center stack, including better integration for the infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company also switches to gloss black controls for audio and HVAC. Passengers in the rear seat can keep mobile devices charged with a new USB port back there. For additional safety, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross­Traffic Alert is standard

The Sonata’s mechanical updates should please drivers. A new steering calibration increases response behind the wheel. Thicker trailing arms and new bushings make the rear suspension stiffer, too. Customers who opt for the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine now get an eight-speed automatic. The company claims the gearbox improves acceleration and fuel economy with the powerplant versus the current six-speed auto, but the automaker doesn’t offer specific numbers.

2018 Hyundai Sonata

The 2018 Sonata arrives later this year, but Hyundai doesn’t have pricing details for the new model yet. You can get a great look at the updated sedan below in the company’s 142-image gallery. Plus, expect even more live images of the Sonata from Motor1’s team at the New York Auto Show.

Source: Hyundai

