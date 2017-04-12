Hide press release Show press release

Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross­Traffic Alert Now Standard Equipment



NEW YORK, April 12, 2017 –The redesigned 2018 Sonata enters the market with a new look from the front, side and rear thanks to a “cascading grill,” a more assertive profile and an entirely new rear; showcasing a clean and handsome approach with reimagined, slim taillights.

“It’s all about making an impact,” said Chris Chapman, chief designer, Hyundai North American Design Center. “We wanted to deliver an exciting expressive car to our customers and show the world how passionate Hyundai is about design and craftsmanship. The objective was to make an impact, this design provides the visual excitement and unique identity our customers associate with Sonata.”

Created at Hyundai’s California Design Studio with American aesthetic tastes in mind, the new Sonata is bold, daring and beautiful. The 2018 Sonata made its North American debut today at the New York International Auto Show.





ELEVATED ELEGANCE

Supplementing the bodywork, the 2018 Sonata now lights the way with LED daytime running lights. When night falls, available LED headlamps with dynamic bending light illuminate the path and add to Sonata’s already radiant posture. The same standout style continues in the rear with sharp taillight design and enlarged Hyundai badge, which now cleverly houses the trunk release button. Chrome accents surround the daylight opening (DLO) and fresh wheel designs cap off its new look.

Inside, the renewed center stack and instrument panel echo the exterior’s catching new looks. The trend carries down to gauge dial design and a strong three­spoke steering wheel. Piano key buttons for audio and HVAC controls give a premium look and touch.

“The moment the pen left the drafting paper I knew we had something special in this re­imagined Sonata,” says Chapman, “Dynamic lines, strong graphics, and our new signature cascading grille come together in an athletic way.”



BEAUTY BENEATH THE SKIN

The new Sonata has a refined chassis with improved ride and handling. To achieve this feat, talented engineers increased the torsion bar stiffness within the steering system by 12 percent, which improves steering response and feel in all conditions. They then enhanced that improvement further with new steering calibration, focusing on responsiveness and on­center steering feel. Previous ratings for ride, handling and NVH showed customers were quite satisfied, so engineers just reset an already high bar.

In addition to these steering changes, the Sonata received an updated rear suspension. The trailing arms are 21 percent thicker, making them stiffer and better able to manage heavy suspension loads. New bushings work with the new suspension arms to allow for more ride compliance and yet quicken response time to control all other wheel motions. The result is a communicative, nimble and comfortable sedan.

For the top­of­the­line powertrain, there’s even more. The 245 horsepower 2.0­liter turbocharged engine now includes an eight­ speed automatic transmission, which adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds. The eight­speed allows for extra thrust off­the­line and a quieter, more fuel­efficient dash down the interstate. The 2.0­liter turbo models roll on 18­inch wheels, now with Michelin tires.

COMPELLING COMFORT AND SAFETY

The 2018 Sonata features a standard seven­inch color display audio touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration. Speaking of smartphones, driver and passenger alike can keep them charged without a plug using the available Qi standard wireless charging pad. Sonata now adds a second row USB charge port, a nod to today’s connected rear­seat passengers. Available navigation systems now come with a bird’s eye view feature as well as traffic flow and incident data, without ever having to pay a subscription for the service.

The Sonata offers more safety features in 2018. In addition to seven standard airbags (dual front, side, and curtain, as well as driver’s knee) and a battery of safety systems (VSM, ESC, TCS, ABS, EBD, BA, and TPMS) comes Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross­Traffic Alert (RCTA). The Sonata is the only Midsize car sold with this safety technology as standard equipment. Despite drivers spending a tiny amount of time in reverse, one­quarter of all accidents happen when someone is backing up. BSD with RCTA gives drivers peace of mind that the road behind them is clear. Furthermore, there’s also a new Lane Departure Warning system with an enhanced Lane Keep Assist function available.



As our cars become a mobile extension of the connected world, Blue Link continues to add more features to integrate your life.



As our cars become a mobile extension of the connected world, Blue Link continues to add more features to integrate your life. Blue Link now talks to Amazon EchoTM, allowing you to control your car inside your home, or wherever the Amazon device is located.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5­year/60,000­mile fully­transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai’s 10­year/100,000­mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.



2018 HYUNDAI SONATA

Exterior Design Highlights

Design centers on Hyundai’s new ‘Cascading Grille’ that will be used across models

Around the grill is a new sculpted front fascia with vertical LED daytime running lights

The low and wide grille makes the new sculpted hood appear longer and sleeker

Hyundai signature chrome accents around the Day Light Opening (DLO) now extend under the headlamps Narrow headlights with optional LED illumination

The rear license plate holder was moved into the bumper and a Sonata logo has been added to the center of the trunk lid The Hyundai badge on the trunk cleverly houses the trunk button release

Distinctive taillight graphics and illumination

Sonata Sport trim and 2.0T models receive mesh grill, unique front/rear diffusers and gloss black window trim

New 16, 17 and 18­inch wheel designs

Interior Design Highlights

Interior design enhancements add dimension and visual interest to the center stack and instrument cluster area

Revised audio and HVAC controls with piano key buttons for depth and premium appearance

Redesigned instrument cluster/dial design and new three­spoke steering wheel

Standard seven­inch color touchscreen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

New Features

Lane Departure Warning system enhanced with Lane Keep Assist function Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Hyundai Blue Link integration with Amazon Echo and Google Home

Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance Packages free for three years Wireless device charging capability (Qi standard)

Second row USB charge port

Enhanced steering calibration18­inch Michelin tires for 2.0T models

New AVN 5.0 multimedia system with improved responsiveness

Bird’s eye view has also been added to Navigation maps and drivers can now get traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription via HD Radio

New high­value SEL trim

Sonata Sport 2.4L receives sunroof, leather­bolstered sport combi seats, dual exhaust, d­cut steering wheel with paddle shifters

New exterior colors Machine Gray and Electric Blue

