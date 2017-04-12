The McLaren 570GT has only been on the market for three years, but already the British automaker is rolling out a commemorative edition to put on display at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. The special edition will celebrate three years of success in the country.

McLaren will build just three examples of the 570GT Commemorative Edition, each one limited to the Chinese market exclusively and finished in Pacific Blue with black accents, the original launch color for the GT. Inside, the cabin will wear an Areia Cream Nappa leather interior, while the 7.7 cubic-foot (220-liter) rear luggage compartment will be finished in the same color.

The steering wheel and seat belts will be finished in Carbon Black to contrast the light interior and match the exterior trim on the door. A new Bowers & Wilkins 12 speaker audio system will also be included, as well as features like a vehicle nose lift and a rear-view camera. The rear bumper, wing, and door skirt, meanwhile, will be sculpted completely out of carbon fiber.

Together alongside the 570GT Commemorative Edition, McLaren will display its new 720S supercar for the first time in China. Making its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show earlier in the year, the new 720S comes with a 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) V8, and a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) time of about 2.8 seconds.

McLaren has enjoyed three years of success in China and we are delighted to be premiering the new 720S at Auto Shanghai 2017 as we look forward to further growth in this market,” said McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt. “Customer interest in McLaren cars continues to increase rapidly and we are pleased to recognise this not only by introducing the second generation of McLaren’s Super Series product family, but also a 570GT Commemorative Edition for China.”

Both cars will be on display when doors open to the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19, 2017.

Source: McLaren



