Toyota thinks this crossover concept would appeal to folks who like to be outdoors but who aren't necessarily hardcore off-roaders.

The Toyota FT-4X Concept debuting at the New York Auto Show picks up the retro-modern off-roader aesthetic from the retired FJ Cruiser and further refines the idea by adding utilitarian touches. The folks at Toyota’s Calty Design Research center liberally incorporate cues from classic Land Cruisers and pickups into this funky new vehicle.

Toyota FT-4X Concept
Toyota FT-4X Concept

The concept’s alphanumeric jumble stands for Future Toyota Four-Wheel Drive Crossover. The designers imagine this little SUV as a hybrid – although not the type that usually comes to mind in the auto industry. The vehicle is small enough to fit an urban environment but still offers enough off-road functionality for light work off the pavement. 

The design features a white grille that evokes previous Toyota off-roaders like the FJ40 Land Cruiser and more recent FJ Cruiser. Here, the headlights look a little more modern by being more angular than the traditional round lights. The profile is quite boxy, but there’s a vertical window over the rear fender on the driver’s side that references the company’s Xtracab pickups. The rear hatch opens either vertically or as two doors outwardly depending what’s most convenient for the owner at the time.

Toyota FT-4X Concept
Toyota FT-4X Concept

Inside, there’s a load of useful amenities. For example, a removable audio system lets drivers take their music to the campsite. The center HVAC vents have a shape like handles and can rotate downward to cool or warm items on the shelf below them. The front door handles double as water bottles, and there’s a sleeping bag in the center armrest.

Toyota is quite clear that the FT-4X is only a concept at the moment. The company imagines the vehicle using a small-displacement four-cylinder engine but offering off-road capability through a four-wheel-drive system with a selectable low-range. 

Like the C-HR, Prius, Camry, and next-gen Corolla, the crossover would ride on the Toyota New Generation Architecture, which means production could even take place in the United States once the $1.3 billion in upgrades to the Kentucky factory are complete.

Source: Toyota

Be part of something big