That range is from a 17-kWh battery, and is 'based on Honda internal testing.'

It's the hot new trend in the green car world: offer one model with multiple eco-friendly powertrians. The Hyundai Ioniq triplets come in full electric, plug-in hybrid, and gas-electric hybrid versions. Even the old stalwart Toyota Prius can have a plug or not. And now we've got more details about the latest green onslaught from Honda: the three-pronged Clarity line-up. Are they the answer to everything?

We've already driven the Clarity Fuel Cell, which launched in December 2016, but Honda made us wait until today to learn more information about the hydrogen car's siblings, the battery-powered Clarity Electric and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. Was it worth the wait? Well, that depends on how you feel about a PHEV with a respectable 42 miles of all-electric range, and a company that want to sell 75,000 Clarity vehicles in the U.S. in the first four model years.

 We think the new Clarity models will be a solid entries in the plug-in vehicle market, especially the PHEV. It is now second only to the Chevy Volt in EV miles but is a much bigger car, with plenty of room for four, and even five can squeeze in without too much hassle. 

2017 Honda Clarity Electric
2017 Honda Clarity Electric

As you can see in the pictures, each Clarity has a slightly different front end, head- and tail lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. All three also have their own "halo colors," which we'll try to get the names of later, since blue, green, and red probably aren't the official monikers. For now, here are the details Honda has shared about the new Clarity vehicles.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

  • All-electric range of 42 miles thanks to a 17-kWh battery pack, "based on Honda internal testing." Total range is 330 miles.
  • Expected 105 MPGe on the EPA scale.
  • 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine charges the pack and can drive the wheels.
  • Electric motor offers 181 horsepower and 232 foot-pounds of torque.
  • Arrives nationwide later in 2017.
  • Two trim levels (Standard and Touring).
  • Will be the top seller in the Clarity family.

2017 Honda Clarity Electric

  • No official range yet, but the 25.5-kWH battery pack makes the stories predicting a low, 80-mile range more plausible. SAE Combo DC Fast Charging available.
  • 161-hp electric motor puts out 221 lb.-ft. of torque
  • Expected 120/102/111 MPGe (city/highway/combined) on the EPA scale.
  • Will hit the market with lease-only programs in California and Oregon later in 2017.

 

The Clarity series are not the end point – or even the demarcation of a short rest – for Honda's green efforts. The company will introduce a new hybrid to the U.S. in 2018, and the Clarity family is expected to contribute, "to an anticipated five-fold increase in Honda's U.S. sales of electrified vehicles over the next four years," according to the company's press release. This is all part of Honda's plan to make 66 percent of its global automobile sales be electrified in some way by 2030.

