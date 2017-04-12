It's longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor.

Kia introduced the fourth-generation Rio supermini back in September 2016 at the Paris Motor Show, but it’s only now the subcompact hatchback is making its U.S. debut. It is being joined by the sedan variant unveiled at home in South Korea towards the end of last year under the name of “K2.” Both body styles adopt a sportier exterior design and a more upmarket interior packed with the latest technology available in this segment.

The sedan has been elongated by 0.6 inches (now at 172.6 inches) and most of the stretch is found in the wheelbase that has been extended by 0.4 to 101.6 inches to free up more room inside the cabin for rear passengers. The five-door model has the exact same wheelbase, but is obviously a tad shorter overall, at 160 inches or 0.6 more than the car it replaces. Kia has also made the Rios slightly wider and has lowered the ride height a bit to enable a more dynamic appearance.

2018 Kia Rio U.S. Spec
2018 Kia Rio U.S. Spec

As a result of the increased footprint, the new generation Rio is now among the most spacious models in its class, with the sedan providing a passenger space of 89.9 cubic feet whereas the hatch offers 90.5 cu. ft. Those sitting on the front seats will be happy to hear there’s more headroom, legroom, and shoulder room than before, while rear passengers will get to enjoy additional legroom and shoulder room.

The 2018 Rio Sedan should also prove to be a better companion on longer trips considering the trunk can hold up to 13.7 cu. ft. of luggage. Go for the 5-Door model and that cargo capacity jumps to 17.4 cu. ft. or a generous 32.8 cu. ft. once you fold down the rear seats.

Kia will sell the overhauled Rio in the U.S. in three trims (LX, S, EX) — all of which are going to be powered by a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter GDI engine carried over from the previous generation. However, the engineers have upgraded the unit to boost not only fuel economy, but also increase throttle response. Output stands at 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque, which represents a minor decrease compared to the outgoing model rated at 138 hp & 123 lb-ft. In charge of sending the engine’s punch to the front axle will be a standard six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.

With Kia’s focus being on increasing efficiency, expect the mpg numbers to be improved over the 2017MY Rio Sedan’s 27/36/31 (city/highway/combined) with the manual and 27/36/30 with the auto. A minor weight loss of 8 pounds in the case of the manual-equipped model and 15 lbs for the auto-fitted version might also pay dividends in terms of fuel economy in the long run.

2018 Kia Rio U.S. Spec
2018 Kia Rio U.S. Spec

On the inside, the new Rio in the EX trim comes with a seven-inch infotainment system with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as support for voice recognition. Kia mentions it has made efforts to refine the cabin by lowering noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, while the all-new suspension geometry should provide a smoother ride.

Available with Autonomous Emergency Braking, the 2018 Kia Rio aims to earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick award and a maximum five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Kia will have the 2018 Rio on sale later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

Source: Kia

Be part of something big