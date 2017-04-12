If there’s one thing Volkswagen has made crystal clear in the aftermath of the nasty Dieselgate, it’s the fact that it is channeling most efforts into a full range of EVs. To help spread the word, VW introduced last year at the Paris Motor Show the I.D. concept, a Golf-sized electric hatchback. For the Detroit Auto Show held in January, the folks from Wolfsburg prepared the I.D. Buzz to serve as a preview for what might become a new Microbus.

Now, VW is gearing up to introduce its third I.D.-badged concept at the Auto Shanghai 2017 in China next week. It’s one of those controversial coupe-SUV mashups and just like its predecessors, it signals the launch of a production model in a few years from now. All of these zero-emissions models are going to ride on the VW Group’s new Modular Electric Drive kit platform set to underpin a multitude of cars from Skoda, SEAT, and Audi in the next decade.

Learn about the fourth I.D. concept coming later this year: VW Promises I.D. Electric Sedan Concept Will 'Surprise'

As it was the case with the two previous I.D. concepts, the new one has been envisioned with an all-wheel-drive system as well as with fully autonomous driving capabilities by simply pressing the VW logo on the steering wheel. Without going into details, VW says the concept’s “long driving range” will be on a par with a conventional gasoline-powered car, so look for something in the region of at least 310 miles (500 km) in the real world.

For now we only have this single teaser image showing the slender LED taillights that appear to extend onto the rear fenders. There’s also an illuminated VW badge, a predominantly black rear end, and the coupe-like sloped roofline as seen on models such as the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe.

Following the concept’s debut on April 19th at Auto Shanghai, VW will then prepare for yet more I.D. concepts, with one of them believed to be a sports car.

Source: Volkswagen