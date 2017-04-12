Some say there’s no replacement for displacement, but Ford wants to prove those people wrong with the all-new Focus ST. Coming next year, the performance hatchback is expected to downsize from today’s turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine to a smaller 1.5-liter unit. Despite losing 500cc, the VW Golf GTI rival is likely to become more powerful than today’s car. Autocar reports output will increase from the 252 hp of the current 2017MY Focus ST to somewhere in the region of 275 hp.

Aside from boosting power, Ford’s engineers are also making fuel economy a top priority in order to meet the more stringent Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test as well as the 2021 average fleet CO2 standard of 95g/km coming in a few years. To offer the best of both worlds (power and efficiency), the Blue Oval is allegedly preparing the 1.5-liter unit with twin-scroll turbocharging, cylinder deactivation tech, and direct injection.

We should point out that while the 1.5-liter engine inside the recently introduced 197-hp Fiesta ST has three cylinders, the one believed to be in the works for the bigger Focus ST will be a larger four-pot unit.

It is not going to be all about the gasoline engine as the new Focus ST will continue to be offered with a potent diesel. That makes perfect sense considering roughly half of all current-gen Focus ST cars out on the streets today have the 2.0-liter TDCi engine with 182 diesel-fed ponies.

The Focus ST duo in both hatchback and wagon body styles will be introduced in the spring of 2018, approximately six months after the reveal of the regular models. That means we’ll get to see the fourth generation of Ford’s compact model towards the end of this year, quite possibly at its own event rather than at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The luxed-up Vignale trim will live to see another generation and is expected to be offered from day one.

Source: Autocar