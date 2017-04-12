Ellie Goulding hopes you will love the Range Rover Velar like she does after helping out Land Rover host the U.S. premiere of the posh midsize SUV this week. Arriving today at the New York Auto Show, the new Velar slots between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in the company’s lineup and can now be ordered in the U.S. where it kicks off from $49,900 MSRP (excluding $995 destination & handling).

The 30-year-old singer born in Hereford, U.K. performed live at Hearst Plaza, Lincoln Center in the Big Apple and the show was broadcasted online for the whole world to see. She was one of the first to get behind the wheel of the Velar during the model’s U.S. launch party organized in Manhattan, considered by Land Rover as being the “Metropolitan home of Range Rover.”

Tomorrow, the pop superstar will attend a charity auction at the East Side House Settlement Annual Gala organized at the Jacob Javits Center where a 2018 Velar will be auctioned. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to the East Side House Settlement, which is a non-profit organization responsible for providing education and social services in the Bronx and north Manhattan areas. Land Rover points out the winning bidder will be among the first customers to take delivery of the plush SUV.

Originally introduced at the Geneva Motor Show last month, the 2018 Range Rover Velar in U.S. specification will be offered with three engines: 247-hp 2.0-liter gasoline unit, a 180-hp 2.0-liter turbodiesel, and a punch 380-hp supercharged V6.

If you’re willing to go crazy with the optional goodies, the most expensive Velar money can buy is going to set you back a hefty $103,265. For those eager to get their hands on the luxurious SUV as soon as possible, there’s a First Edition offered for a limited amount of time from $90,295 exclusively with the V6 and massive 22-inch wheels.

Deliveries in the U.S. of A. are programmed to commence towards the end of summer.

Source: Land Rover



