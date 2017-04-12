Best look yet at Mercedes' flagship courtesy of new teaser images showing the front fascia and the interior.

Rather than hosting the 2018 S-Class’ world premiere today at the New York Auto Show, Mercedes will unveil its updated range topper next week in China during the Auto Shanghai event. To ease the wait, zee Germans have dropped a couple of fresh teaser images providing a better look at the car’s lightly updated front fascia and the discreetly modified interior cabin.

It’s a bit tricky to identify all of the changes brought by the mid-cycle refresh, but at least we can notice the headlights have a new LED signature with three lines shaped somewhat like a boomerang. Judging by the design of the prominent grille, we are likely looking at the upper-spec Maybach-branded version of the fullsize luxury sedan.

2018 Mercedes S-Class facelift


Moving inside the cabin, there are two significant changes. First, the steering wheel is completely new and it likely has the “Maybach” lettering on the central spoke, but we just can’t see it from this angle. In previous teaser images published last week (see attached gallery below), the steering wheel was revealed in full, along with the “Maybach” signature.

As for the other modification, the two 12.3-inch digital screens are no longer separated as Mercedes has decided to merge them and create one extra-wide display to enable a more cohesive appearance.

We should also mention the touchpad has gone through some updates and there will likely be new upholstery and trim options to spice things up even further.

Beyond these tweaks, the updated flagship model with the three-pointed star badge will come with a full array of safety and driver assistance systems bringing the S-Class closer to fully autonomous driving. In addition, a pair of inline-six gasoline and diesel engines will be available, along with a new biturbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline mill. As for the plug-in hybrid version, the engineers will update the hardware to squeeze 31 miles (50 kilometers) of electric range.

Mercedes will organize the public debut of the 2018 S-Class facelift on April 19th at Auto Shanghai, but we won’t be too surprised if the car will receive its online premiere in the coming days.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

