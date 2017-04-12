Hide press release Show press release

New Audi R8 LMS GT4: Audi Sport customer racing headed for growth



World premiere of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in New York

New racecar fills gap between TCR and GT3

Close connection to road-going Audi R8 Coupe V10



Ingolstadt/New York, April 11, 2017 – Audi Sport GmbH premiered the GT4 version of its R8 LMS racecar on the eve of the New York International Auto Show. It’s the newest addition to the Audi Sport customer racing program. Audi has offered the Audi R8 LMS GT3 racecar since 2009, followed by the second generation of this success model in 2015, and the RS 3 LMS for the TCR category in 2016.

The Audi R8 LMS GT4 stands for production-based racing. Directly derived from the road-approved Audi R8 Coupe V10, the GT4 is powerful and offers a high level of safety. At the same time, it is an affordable choice in terms of purchasing price and cost of ownership. It is the ideal racecar for amateur campaigners, in line with the spirit of the GT4 regulations that continue a great sports car tradition, as fascinating road-going sports cars were a popular base in GT racing around the world more than half a century ago.

In racing, the audience will be able to see the production-based Audi R8 LMS GT4 for the first time in the Nürburgring 24 Hours from May 25 to 28. With that, the brand fills another growth category in international motorsport. The GT4 class, which originated in Europe, will be intensively marketed on an international scale starting in 2017, with fielding opportunities in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

“Thirteen racing series in which GT4 models can compete worldwide already exist today worldwide,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “Audi Sport GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers offering cars in the GT3 and TCR customer sport categories. Now we’re targeting the GT4 class at exactly the right time. These fast-growing business segments and the DNA shared by our racecars and production vehicles underscore our ambition to become a true global player in the high-performance league.”

The Audi R8 LMS GT4 shares more than 60 percent of its assembly components with the road-approved Audi R8 Coupe and is produced at the Böllinger Höfe site as well. Customers of the new racecar benefit from these synergies in terms of purchasing price and cost of ownership.

Audi Sport is developing the GT4 model, which delivers up to 364 kW (495 HP) depending on its rating, during the course of the 2017 season before a final homologation level has been achieved and approval for racing is requested. During the second half of the year, Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, and his team will be preparing the production of the racecar. Consequently, the first customers will be able to receive the new Audi R8 LMS GT4 before the end of the year.

Around the globe, Audi Sport draws on an extensive network of service, spare parts logistics and professional support for the R8 LMS GT4. Audi Sport customer racing has established this infrastructure for the GT3 project on four continents and, like for the RS 3 LMS, uses this proven network for the GT4 model range as well.

