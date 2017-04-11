The milestone marks the official end of the P11 platform that brought McLaren back to production vehicles with the 12C.

Today is a good day for the world of motoring. McLaren has entered the next phase of its road going life with the 720S, which is officially in full production as of right now. Teased for months before its official debut at Geneva back in March, the 720S is an upgrade in pretty much every way over its predecessor, the 650S. Utilizing the all-new P14 chassis, 720S production marks the end of McLaren’s first-generation P11 model family that goes all the way back to the 12C in 2009 – the supercar that brought McLaren back to the world of production vehicles.

“The new McLaren 720S entering volume production is a momentous occasion for McLaren Automotive, marking the first time since the company was formed in 2010 that we have replaced a model family with an all-new generation,” commented Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive, speaking at a short ceremony at the McLaren Production Centre to mark the completion of the Job #1 car. “Customer interest in the new McLaren 720S following its unveiling in March at the Geneva International Motor Show has significantly exceeded our expectations and we are bidding farewell to the first-generation Super Series in the knowledge that we have a successor that raises limits in the supercar segment to new heights.”

 

McLaren 720S Full Production

 

McLaren isn’t resting on its laurels with the launch of a new platform. The automaker is planning to launch 15 new models by the end of 2022, and though brands like Porsche and Lamborghini are expanding into the family world with sedans, wagons, and SUVs, McLaren says the company will remain focused solely on supercars.

The 720S is an exceptional first step in the trek to 15 new models. Its biturbo V8 is good for 710 horsepower, wrapped in a fantastically aerodynamic skin that provides exceptional downforce while also being quite slippery for speed runs. With a weight of just 2,800 pounds it can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and top out at 212 mph.

Source: McLaren

 

 

