Surprise, surprise – Koenigsegg is bringing another bespoke Agera to the New York Auto Show, not that we're complaining. Like the many one-off Ageras before it, this one is drop-dead gorgeous and comes pre-loaded with more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts).

It’s called the Agera RS1, and like the name suggests, it’s entirely one of a kind. The exterior is finished in a unique Arctic White with carbon fiber and light blue accents. It comes with all the typical aero fixtures you’d find on the standard Agera RS, including things like the rear wing, the side skirts, and the integrated front spoiler.







The interior is equally as striking, finished in a matching blue Alcantara finish with polished carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum features throughout. Things like climate control, satellite navigation, Bluetooth integration, and electrically adjustable carbon fiber seats come standard, just to name a few.

Power comes courtesy of Koenigsegg’s 5.0-liter biturbo V8 which produces an Earth-Shattering 1,360 hp (1,014 kW) and 1,011 pound-feet (1,370 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and the curb weight sits at just 3,075 pounds (1,394 kilograms) ready to drive, or 2,854 pounds (1,294 kilograms) completely dry. That means it will blast to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and on to 186 mph (300 kmh) in just 12.3 seconds.

The Agera RS1 is one in just a handful of bespoke Agera creations. The previous custom Agera, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, was dubbed the RS Gryphon and featured 24-karat gold leaf accents throughout. Koenigsegg says that only 25 Agera RS models will be built, and only a few of them will make their way to American shores. This is one of them.

