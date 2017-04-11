The bounty of standard tech includes a a rear-facing camera display in the mirror and hands-free power hatchback.

Buick introduces the 2018 Enclave at the New York Auto Show as the brand’s first vehicle in its new Avenir luxury sub-brand. The latest generation of this popular crossover gains sharper styling that makes the crossover look quite sleek.

The Enclave Avenir takes cues from recent Buick concepts (like the Avenir) by pairing a mesh grille and chrome wings that support the brand’s tri-shield emblem. LED headlights with automatic high beams are standard.

Compared to the current generation, the 2018 Enclave grows by 2.4 inches (61 millimeters) to 204.3 inches (5.189 meters), and the wheelbase is 2-inches (51-mm) longer at 120.9 inches (3.071 meters). Despite the increase in size, the curb weight for a base model falls to 4358 pounds (1,977 kilograms) – a 366-pound (166 kg) diet.

A 3.6-liter V6 with stop-start powers the 2018 Enclave Avenir, and the latest tune of the engine produces 302 hp (277 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque – versus 288 hp (215 kW) and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) from the existing engine with the same displacement. A nine-speed automatic gearbox replaces the current six-speed. Buick estimates the updated powertrain returns 17 miles per gallon city, 25 mpg highway, and 20 combined for the standard front-wheel-drive trim, as opposed to 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway for the 2017 model.  The optional all-wheel-drive system reduces the figures slightly to 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined, whereas the existing AWD Enclave has a rating of 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

Inside, there’s room for seven passengers on three rows of seats. Occupants in the front enjoy heated and ventilated front chairs. The second row has heating, too. Tri-zone automatic climate control should also help keep everyone comfy. A new 10-inch-deep underfloor storage area offers an extra 3.1 cubic feet of cargo space if there’s something buyers need to keep out of the way.

As the range-topper, the Enclave Avenir’s cabin comes with a long list of luxurious standard equipment. A rear camera display in the mirror and 360-degree surround vision camera system offer plenty of visibility during tight maneuvering. A hands-free power hatchback includes a light in the tri-shield that illuminates the ground.

Optional safety equipment should make families feel more secure. Buyers can order adaptive cruise control, pre-collision automatic braking, rear cross traffic alert, and lane-keep assist.

The 2018 Enclave will be on sale in the United States this fall. Buick will announce pricing later. The base price of the current top-spec trim goes for $48,550 after $925 destination.

