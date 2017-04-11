In the market for a new Mustang? Before heading to your local Ford dealer and picking up a brand-new 2018 model, you might want to stop over in Lebanon, Ohio for a deal that almost sounds too good to be true. One local Ford dealership is selling a 550-horsepower (410-kilowatt) EcoBoost Mustang for about the price of a brand new Mustang GT.

According to Road & Track, the upgraded pony car comes with a Borg-Warner turbocharger, a bigger intercooler, a Cobb Accessport used to flash the ECU, and a tune from VMP Performance. With a "conservative" tune, the dealer suggests it will make the aforementioned 550 hp (410 kW).

With the Mustang EcoBoost’s starting price of $26,195, it comes out to a total of $32,995, not including the optional $1,995 EcoBoost Performance Pacakge, which tacks on things like bigger wheels, a stiffer chassis, and extra cooling. The base Mustang GT, meanwhile, starts at $33,195.







Buyers can choose between either an automatic or a manual, and the dealer says that with an expert driver behind the wheel, this Mustang can blast down a quarter-mile drag strip anywhere between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds. Of course, getting the kit installed does void the Mustang’s factory powertrain warranty. Current Mustang EcoBoost owners can get the upgraded kit installed for $7,699, with the option to finance the package.

Lebanon Ford, you may remember, is the same dealership that made headlines last year for offering a 727-horsepower supercharged Mustang for just $40,000. That one came pre-installed with a Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit, and even a three-year, 30,000-mile warranty.

Whichever Mustang buyers do decide upon, both of them come well equipped at a competitive price.

Source: Road & Track



