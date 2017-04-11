It seems Volkswagen is keen to mend fences with U.S. customers over the whole Dieselgate saga. The manufacturer hopes to woo car buyers back to its dealerships by offering a six-year, 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty for the Tiguan and new-for-2018 Atlas seven-seat SUV. Moreover, the warranty will be transferrable to new owners in the event of a sale – something other manufacturers don’t typically offer, at least with regards to full coverage. The warranty includes powertrain coverage that applies to the engine, transmission, and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

“We specifically designed and built the all-new Atlas and Tiguan for American customers. This warranty further addresses the needs of American buyers head-on,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Group of America, in a press release announcing the warranty. “We’re confident in the reliability and workmanship of these SUVs, and we want our customers to be confident in their purchase. We believe this warranty will lead to reduced cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners.”

Kia and Hyundai do offer longer limited powertrain warranties for 10 years or 100,000 miles, but the warranty is not transferrable beyond the original owner. While sounding well in practice, most new car buyers sell or trade-in vehicles for newer models long before such warranties expire. By offering a transferrable warranty, Volkswagen is clearly hoping to capture both new and used shoppers.

The manufacturer could certainly use the help. Overall sales for Volkswagen in the U.S. were down 7.6 percent compared to 2015. The popular Tiguan was a bright spot with over 43,000 units delivered last year, marking the best-ever sales year for the compact crossover. Now that the full-size Atlas is in the mix, Volkswagen is betting heavily on the pair of people movers to help bring not just profitability, but confidence back to the brand.

Source: Volkswagen