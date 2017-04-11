You'll see a behemoth that will look a lot like this on the road someday soon.

Infiniti makes abundantly clear that the QX80 Monograph concept debuting at the New York Auto Show is the brand’s vision for the exterior of the next-generation of its largest SUV.  The model’s massive size and chiseled styling would look quite imposing on the road.

At over 197 inches (5 meters) long, the QX80 Monograph concept is slightly shorter than the 203.9-inch (5.179-meter) Cadillac Escalade. The Infiniti is also over 79 inches (2 meters) wide with the mirrors folded, which is similar to the Caddy’s 80.5-inch (2.044-meter) overall width.

Infiniti QX80 Monograph

The QX80 Monograph accentuates its large size with roughhewn styling that makes it appear sculpted from a single mass of material. In front, Infiniti’s double-arch grille is taller and wider than normal for this vehicle. The resulting large opening with a dark mesh covering makes the SUV appear even more aggressive. The skinny headlights feature individual LED elements that can light up independently. These parts eventually transition into thin strips that flow to the rear-facing cameras. Further down, brushed trim outlines the fender vents behind the front wheels.

At the rear, the designers accent the vehicle’s width by using elements that stretch horizontally. The thin taillights feature individual elements that echo the pieces in the headlights. Wide exhaust outlets incorporate a similar motif into the lower part of the body. 

Infiniti QX80 Monograph

“The QX80 Monograph is an exploration of how we plan to take a step forward in the large SUV segment. This is an important initiative for INFINITI, as the QX80 is popular with buyers in a number of markets — particularly in North America and the Middle East.” Francois Bancon, Infiniti Vice President of Global Product Strategy, said.

Infiniti’s designers focus on the exterior for the QX80 Monograph and make no mention of the interior or the powertrain. The body is eye-catching, though, particularly with the frosted-effect paint that mixes the appearance of a satin and a metallic finish. Look for live photos of the concept soon on Motor1.

Source: Infiniti

More New York Auto Show News:

Be part of something big