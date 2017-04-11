Hide press release Show press release

INFINITI QX80 MONOGRAPH: NEW DESIGN STUDY BLENDS

UPSCALE LUXURY WITH A COMMANDING PRESENCE



 QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design

 New design study signals INFINITI’s intention to evolve its presence in the large SUV

segment

 “Monograph”: a detailed study into a single area of expertise





NEW YORK — INFINITI has just unveiled the QX80 Monograph, a new design study

exploring upscale luxury and signaling INFINITI’s intention to further develop its standing in

the large SUV segment.



The QX80 Monograph combines luxury with a commanding presence, and demonstrates the

high levels of space and utility for which the QX80 production vehicle is renowned. It

illustrates how the design of INFINITI’s large SUV could evolve in the future. Originating at

INFINITI’s design studio in Atsugi, Japan, and unveiled for the first time in New York, the

QX80 Monograph is the ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design.



“The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design.

QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration

into how we could enhance our future INFINITI offering in the luxury SUV segment.” –

Roland Krueger, President, INFINITI



The ultimate expression of futuristic luxury SUV design

 Hints at a forward-looking new design for INFINITI’s large SUV

 Applies INFINITI’s latest signature design cues on a new scale



“The QX80 Monograph provides the opportunity to reimagine INFINITI’s signature design

DNA on a totally different scale. We sculpted our body pure, straight and horizontal, the

muscularity both brute and sensual; part Rodin’s Thinker, part Michelangelo. INFINITI

carrozzeria used svelte satin copper skin, set off by an ultra-powerful double arch grille with

abstract structural mesh, distinctive and focused human eye signature headlamp, and iconic

fender vent. Our designers continue to impress by finding new avenues for INFINITI artistry.”

—Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design



The QX80 Monograph hints at a forward-looking new design for INFINITI’s flagship large

SUV. The concept applies the brand’s latest design language in a sculptural and artistic way,

incorporating a mix of geometric and organic shapes to combine power with elegance,

creating a commanding and sophisticated presence.



The QX80 Monograph is over five meters long, almost two meters tall (including roof rails),

and more than two meters wide (door mirrors folded). It appears longer thanks to defined

character lines, in particular the strong, straight shoulder line that runs from the grille all the

way to the rear of the car.



The headlamps extend into thin lights that wrap around the front corners of the hood and

run along the wings, for a unique light signature from the front and in profile. The light bars

running along the front fenders end in sculptured rear-view cameras at the leading edge of

the two front doors.



The “face” of the QX80 Monograph appears more powerful and purposeful, with large,

functional fender vents delivering more air to the engine and flanking an aluminum chin

guard. Enhancing the QX80’s SUV credentials is an underbody cover that runs the length of

the floor, protecting the car’s undersides and aiding aerodynamic performance.



A thin strip of aluminum below the grille emphasizes the QX80’s width and incorporates

razor-sharp LED fog lamps at each end for a modern, high-tech appearance. At the rear,

defined horizontal lines highlight this SUV’s wide and powerful aura. The appearance of the

sharper, thinner taillights is mirrored in the wide twin exhausts, which feature a gloss-black

airfoil in between to encourage smoother air flow off the back of the car.



The doors open to reveal an integrated, brushed aluminum sill step to ease ingress and

egress, while vents aft of the front and rear wheels provide a further distinctive metallic

accent to the design. These vents also perform a valuable aerodynamic function, evacuating

turbulent and drag-inducing air from the wheel arches.



The QX80 Monograph’s design details express INFINITI’s approach to high quality, high

precision manufacturing. Notably, the QX80 Monograph’s blacked-out A-pillars sit flush

with the side windows and windscreen, while the pop-out door handles are also flush with

the bodywork. These elements give a cleaner appearance and help to minimize drag and

wind noise.



Unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements are taken from the company’s latest

concept and production vehicles. QX80 Monograph features the latest incarnation of

INFINITI’s hallmark “human-eye” headlamps, raised high up in the front of the car, as well as

slimmer and sharper rear combination lamps. The unique “piano key” design of the headlights

and taillights enables individual LED elements to light up independently, providing an artistic

application of the latest adaptive lighting technology.



The new interpretation of INFINITI’s double-arch grille is taller and wider, giving the QX80

Monograph a powerful new face, while a new grille mesh suggests a highly sculptural and

technical form. The new mesh adds greater visual depth with a series of individual sculptures

that appear linked together in a lattice. The crescent-cut D-pillars have been reshaped, with

sharper and higher trailing edges that enhance the horizontal aspect of the QX80

Monograph’s upper body.



The QX80 Monograph features a “frosted”-effect paint finish, following positive feedback

from recent INFINITI concepts completed with a similar effect. The desaturated color and

satin-like surface suggest an unusual treatment of the metal beneath, providing a textured

contrast to the gloss chrome and brushed aluminum elements elsewhere on this concept.

Straight-spoke, two-tone wheels—24 inches in diameter—are finished in chromium black

with contrasting brushed copper elements. The outer edges of the wheels overlap the tires,

which gives the appearance of a 26-inch wheel with a low-profile tire, further

complementing the scale of the QX80 Monograph.



“Earlier INFINITI show cars have started conversations with our customers, which gives us

the chance to talk about the brand’s future direction. We have listened to our customers to

discover their expectations for a large SUV from INFINITI in 2017 and beyond. The QX80

Monograph illustrates how INFINITI’s ‘powerful elegance’ design language could be used to

develop our luxury SUVs in future.”

—Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design



Evolving INFINITI’s presence in the luxury SUV segment



 INFINITI QX80 Monograph: a modern interpretation of luxury SUV design



“The QX80 Monograph is an exploration of how we plan to take a step forward in the large

SUV segment. This is an important initiative for INFINITI, as the QX80 is popular with

buyers in a number of markets—particularly in North America and the Middle East.”—Francois

Bancon, Vice President, Global Product Strategy, INFINITI



The INFINITI QX80 Monograph is a forward-looking interpretation of the QX80’s exterior

design, offering the size, utility and luxury appeal expected of vehicles in this segment.

As the brand’s largest SUV, the QX80 makes an important statement for INFINITI,

combining supreme space and utility with luxury and sophistication. INFINITI’s full-size SUV

meets the uncompromising needs of a target buyer who wants for nothing.

“Monograph”: a focused and detailed study



 QX80 Monograph represents a focused examination of a singular theme—exterior design

in the luxury SUV segment

INFINITI defines a “monograph” as a detailed study into a single area of expertise. In this

context, the INFINITI QX80 Monograph is a detailed examination of how the exterior

design of the QX80 may evolve in the future.



The QX80 Monograph is the first model from INFINITI to bear the “Monograph” moniker.

Monograph studies explore ways INFINITI can develop specific elements of its cars,

crossovers and SUVs.

