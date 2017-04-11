All new for 2018, the Acura TLX makes its debut at the New York Auto Show. Not that we haven’t already seen most of it already. It’s just the second vehicle in the lineup to adopt the new "Precision Crafted Performance Design" after the MDX – and it looks good doing it.

Gone is the infamous "beak," and in its place is a chiseled new diamond pentagon grille and front fascia that gives the TLX a much-need more aggressive look. Pictured here in A-Spec trim, it takes the overall design in a more emotional direction, which Acura hopes will appeal to a younger base of buyers, aka millennials.







The added A-Spec trims pairs to a new V6 and a sport tuned suspension, and is available in both front- and Super Handling all-wheel-drive configurations. The standard pentagon grille is accented by round LED fog lights, more distinguishable side sills, a rear diffuser flanked by round dual-exhaust tips, and a gloss black decklid spoiler. A set of 19-inch wheels are exclusive to the A-Spec trim.

Inside, the TLX is equipped with all the modern amenities you’d expect to find in a luxury sedan in this segment. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AcuraWatch come standard on all trims, and come paired to a new dual-screen user interface, including a seven-inch central touchscreen that’s “approximately 30 percent faster” thanks to new software.







Speaking of fast; the same 2.4-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine will carry over, while buyers can opt for the aforementioned V6 option if they so choose. No word on if it’s an updated version of the 3.5-liter engine, or the rumored new 3.0-liter. Acura hasn’t said how much horsepower these two engines will produce either, but it’s safe to assume they’ll show a significant bump over the 206 and 290 horsepower (153 and 216 kilowatts) available on the outgoing model.

Not one to skimp on technology, Acura made sure to include its AcuraWatch suite of safety systems standard, that comes with things like collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, just to name a few. No word on pricing, but the new Acura TLX will go on sale later in the year.

Source: Acura



