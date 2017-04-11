Experience the sound of the 2018 Mustang GT accelerating to 155 miles per hour whenever someone calls.

Forgot setting a jaunty tune as a ringtone because Ford is now letting people hear the Track Mode setting of the active valve performance exhaust on the 2018 Mustang GT whenever someone calls. It’s available as a free download from Soundcloud, and you can listen to the clip below.

 

According to Ford, this recording of the Mustang GT captures the sports coupe going through the gears of its new 10-speed automatic gearbox and reaching speeds around 155 miles per hour. The 5.0-liter V8 makes quite a sporty growl as it works through the rev range. 

The active valve performance exhaust is an option for the V8-equipped 2018 Mustang GT. Four modes tweak the flaps for different levels of sound out of the pipes, and drivers can pick which setting they want from steering-wheel-mounted. Owners of models with the optional 12-inch digital instrument cluster can also press the Pony button for access to the dedicated exhaust menu screen where there are more customization options.

2018 Ford Mustang GT

The 2018 Mustang goes on sale this fall, and Ford is still slowly releasing details about the refreshed pony car. The engine options now shrink to two choices – the 5.0-liter V8 and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The specs aren’t available yet, but the V8 has a higher redline and higher compression ratio, which should mean improvements over the current output of 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. The torque figure for the turbocharged mill is also higher, but the Blue Oval isn’t offering specifics about the improvement. Both powerplants now hook up to an available 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

Aesthetically, the 2018 Mustang features a plunging hood with new vents. At the rear, there are new bracket-shaped LED headlights. Inside, customers can order a fully digital instrument cluster. The start button also pulsates to the beat of a stallion’s heart.

