Every week we’re inching a bit closer to the debut of the all-new Audi A8. The full-size luxury sedan will make its official debut on July 11, 2017. But before it does, the A8 can be seen almost completely uncovered in these revealing new spy photos.

Apart from some black tape around the headlights, grille, and taillights, the entire body of the new A8 is seen completely exposed. The photos were taken with an iPhone – thus the grainy quality – but show an all-new elegant look for the sporty luxury sedan.

Some new details include a Prologue-styled rear, a more hexagonal grille, new wheels, and a sleeker body profile overall, which adds to the sporty characteristics. Some details not seen in the spy photos here are the quad exhaust tips, and the simplified wheels, which we’ve seen on prototypes before it.

Performance details are still well under wraps, but the new S8 could come with the same 6.0-liter W12 off the Bentley Bentayga. In that application, it pumps out a hefty 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque – don't expect the A8 to see anywhere near the same figures.

With a new space frame build, the entire A8 range will tack on more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) to the curb weight, but improve structural rigidity overall by 24 percent. The rear seats, meanwhile, will see a 1.1-inch (28 millimeter) increase, while rear passengers will get a .55-inch (14 millimeter increase) in headroom.

Overall, the new A8 and following S8 promise to be the most advanced vehicles Audi has ever built. The two will make their debut in July before heading to the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany later in the year.

Source: CarPix



