Following their global debuts in 2015 and 2016, two of Mitsubishi’s latest concepts will finally make their first appearances in China. At the upcoming 2017 Auto Shanghai, the Japanese manufacturer will present the GT-PHEV and eX studies to its Chinese fans.

The eX concept was revealed in Tokyo in October 2015 and is powered by an electric system. Autonomous driving technologies and a plethora of safety and assistance systems are on board, as well as Mitsubishi’s all-wheel control technology. It is said that the car can travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge, thanks to “high-capacity drive battery package with compact, high-output, high-efficiency motors.” The batteries are located under the floor of the SUV, which give it a lower center of gravity and saves interior and boot space.

As for the larger GT-PHEV, it’s a far more recent concept, as it first saw the light of day in September last year at the Paris Motor Show. It is being described as a “high-end Japanese SUV coupé for a new automotive experience” and serves as a preview for the next generation production Outlander.

Speaking of the Outlander, the current model will also be on display in Shanghai, alongside its plug-in hybrid version. A total of six models produced in China will be at the show, including the Pajero Sport and Lancer EX.







As a final note, this could be your last chance to see the current Lancer on a show event, as the automaker plans to stop its production by the end of the summer. No replacement in the C-segment is considered, but maybe the vehicle will remain on sale a couple of months more in China.

Source: Mitsubishi